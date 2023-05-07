I preach the sermon often that you need to go to the gym on a regular basis, that you should need to lift weights and stretch and focus on that most important muscle in the middle of your chest: your heart.
But that doesn’t get people in the gym. Many, especially older folks, are surprised when I recommend a follow-up to their physical therapy by joining a gym.
For a lot of them, it’s just not something that they ever considered. It’s so far outside their comfort zone that they don’t even take that first step. Many have never even seen the inside of a gym.
Yet we know that weight-bearing activities and strength training can effectively reduce the severity and impact of osteoporosis and that regular exercise change the course of disease and debility.
We know and understand that strength training is an essential ingredient for sports participation. I can’t really think of any type of athletic endeavor that doesn’t benefit from lifting weights.
It hasn’t been that long since we didn’t understand that importance. Pete Rose in the 70’s (yes, I know that was 50 years ago) was one of the first baseball players that incorporated weight lifting into his training regimen.
We know better now, and we do better. Athletes benefit not only from a wide range of gyms, but a plethora of personal trainers and facilities dedicated to sports performance. But our older folks just don’t seem to understand how important it can be for their health and wellbeing.
Oh, there are the dedicated senior citizens.
In the gym that’s part of where I work, you can count on the handful of older people that are going to be there every single day. If they’re not around, you worry that something has happened.
But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it is more important to participate in strength training as you get older than it ever was when you were younger. You don’t want to train for six pack abs or huge muscles. You do want to train for the bigger picture.
So here’s a list of legitimate reasons that you should participate in strength training at least 2-3 times a week. In full disclosure, most of these came off a social media post.
We should train to prevent injuries. Almost every chronic shoulder problem that I see could have been prevented through exercise.
We should train to promote good posture. Back to that shoulder thing: most of it is postural and muscles between the shoulder blades are the biggest problem. And your neck — oh, my, your neck — posture is everything in dealing with neck problems.
We should train so that we can walk up a flight of stairs without struggling. We should train so we can pick up our groceries without risk of injury. We should train so we can play with our kids and our grandkids as we get older.
We should train so we can sit and stand up without anyone’s help. We should train so that we can walk without a cane as we age. We should train so that we can get up and down from the floor without help.
The bottom line for us older folks is that we should train so that we can be as independent for as long as possible. That’s part of what drives me. I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.
And isn’t that what all of us really want?
