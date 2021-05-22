It ain’t over till it’s over, and it ain’t over.
COVID, that is. 86,000 people died of COVID last week. By the best information that I could find, about 250 people died last week of common flu. Worldwide. I’ll get back to that in a minute.
Not all the news is bad. Hospitalizations are decreasing. Confirmed cases are down. There are positive signs everywhere. We are creeping back toward some semblance of normalcy.
As of this week, 48.5% of Americans have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine and 38.2% are fully vaccinated. Tennessee is behind the national average, with only 30.2% of Tennesseans being fully vaccinated.
A disappointing report came out this week noting that a lot of people are taking the first dose and not the second, when two doses are recommended for full vaccination. That one is hard to figure.
I’ve heard that some people are reluctant to take the second dose for fear of side effects. It has been widely reported that side effects following the second dose are common.
I had none. I took the Pfizer in December and had no side effects. My wife took Moderna and woke up on the morning after the second dose with general aches and pains, but after a Naprosyn and a Tylenol she was normal within an hour.
Still, I know that some people have symptoms for a few days. Is it worth it? I would offer an emphatic yes! COVID is still here. It’s obviously still killing people. And lots of restrictions are still necessary. I spend my workday behind a mask.
I have a friend that works in the ICU and the last 15 months have been really tough for him. If you ignore the endless hours, you can’t ignore the too frequent patient deaths that have extracted a heavy toll on him. Being there when someone takes their last breath is difficult. I’ve only done it once, with my dad, and can’t imagine doing it every week.
Early on, healthcare workers were begging people to observe all the COVID precautions — which haven’t gone away yet, as they shouldn’t — but now it is a public outcry for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can get back to some semblance of normal.
Yet, maybe half the people in the country refuse to get vaccinated. That’s one I just can’t figure out.
I talked to one of those this week. This fellow is smart. Accomplished. Travels. And hasn’t taken the vaccine. He asked me, “Do you really think that COVID is worse than the flu?”
OK. That’s still a common question. But the answer that came to me at that moment was new for me. “Let me ask you this — have you known anyone to die of COVID in the last year? A friend? A family member?”
“Yes, I have,” he replied.
“Have you, in your entire lifetime, known of someone that has died from the flu?”
His answer: “Uh … no.”
Point made. It’s safe. It’s easy. And it’s free. The U.S. government is providing the vaccine free of charge to every person living in the United States, regardless of their health insurance or their immigration status. Right now down to the age of 12.
And this fellow? He left my office heading for his local pharmacy to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.