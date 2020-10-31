Youth sports are under fire from a lot of different directions. I know that a lot of parents keep their kids away from football because of a fear of injuries when in fact, youth league gymnastics and soccer both have a worse injury rate.
For the most part, youth sports are safe. In my experience, it’s when the parents push too hard that injuries occur. Since it’s part of my job to take the fear of injuries away from whatever sports you might put your kids in, I’m going to come down hard on parents that are hard on their kids.
Let me state for the record that youth sports are also important. We know that active children become active adults. And active adults are definitely healthier adults. In fact, almost every disease and disorder known to mankind can be heavily impacted by an active lifestyle. Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and a million other things are impacted by being active.
And yet, kids are not as active as they used to be. I’m talking about health statistics. Obesity among children has never been this high. Not even close.
Insisting that your kids play sports is not (hopefully) living vicariously through them. It’s wanting them to develop good health habits and be healthy throughout their lifetime.
My kids played whatever they wanted to. Gymnastics, soccer, softball, baseball, football and basketball. They swam, paddled, ran, hiked, skied and biked. They ended up in volleyball and football, but everything they did growing up led to successful high school and college careers.
I believe in keeping score. It gives our game structure and a destination. But winning or losing does not make winners or losers. Learning how to win has nothing to do with some strategy that a coach has, how well they motivate their young charges or even the ability of the players on the team.
Learning how to win has everything to do with learning how to be a part of a team, learning how to be coachable and understanding that the effort that you put into something yields positive results.
That’s it. Sure, it’s nice to win and getting better at a sport is important, but sometimes just being out there is exactly what some kids need. Regardless of their ability. Regardless of their motivation. Regardless of what kind of athlete that their parents might have been.
The biggest problem in young athletes is early specialization. Somebody comes along and tells the parents that little Johnny is the next Randall Cobb or that Suzie is just as good at her age as Cait McMahan was.
So they sign Johnny and Suzie up for private lessons, allow them to play on several travel teams, and provide them with a strength coach, a position coach, and a nutritionist. At 10. Ridiculous.
The best judge of athletic talent in the world cannot tell you what a 10-year-old will become. Or a 12-year-old. Or a 14-year-old. No way.
So when is it OK to specialize? Sometime in high school. Maybe.
My advice: Play as many sports as you can (while keeping up your grades) and let your passion, body and ability tell you which sport is your best. And if you listen, you will know.
Another thing to remember: most of the youth sports coaches are volunteers. Only the most elite of the travel teams have a paid coach. Almost always, youth sports coaches are parents that are doing it for the love of the kids. Many (maybe most) just want their own kids to have a positive experience from sports participation. So go easy on them.
And youth sports coaches, let me remind you that your coaching is not going to decide whether they win a state championship or a college scholarship. You job is to provide a positive learning experience for them. All of them. That’s it. We had one Bobby Knight. That’s enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.