I received an email from my buddy, Brenda Prater Sellers, this week telling me about a book signing she’s having from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, hosted by the Blount Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. In addition to sales of Brenda’s book, “You Slept Where? Calamities of a Clumsy Businesswoman” ($28.99 plus tax), she’s planning trivia and door prizes throughout the day.
A clothing line with the book logo will be available as well, due to the popularity of the book and as a way to honor Brenda’s late parents. These include racerback shirts being sold to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee with her mother’s favorite piece of advice, “Be nice,” appearing on one; to honor her father’s farming legacy, another contains, “Hug a farmer — they feed you.” Brenda plans to add pajama bottoms to the clothing line later on.
Brenda’s theme for the book signing is “Return to where the journey began,” based on the discovery of the BMH photo taken when she was born. In true Brenda fashion, she’s altered the photo to include a cellphone.
“The caption could be, ‘the author was born with a cellphone in her hand and she’s still on the phone and still talking,” she said.
The book has exploded in popularity since its launch party was held Dec. 22, and for good reason. Brenda’s warmth, quirkiness and humor provide a great read and plenty of laughs as the reader follows her adventures all over the world — 69 countries — and all 50 states. Overnight stays have been in some unusual places and she’s gotten into some jams along the way, but in typical Brenda style, she laughs at herself and gives other travelers advice on how to avoid them in their own travels. She’s slept in an ice hotel, underwater hotel, a 30-foot potato, a 1959 Cadillac and at the Stanley Hotel, inspiration for Stephen King’s novel, “The Shining.” I won’t go into details, but Brenda does. You’ll have to read the book to discover them.
Many of her adventures were experienced on her own but some were with her husband, Big Ed, or her son, Dustin. She told me Big Ed has become a favorite character of readers, to the point where a Big Ed Fan Club has formed. “In the book, Big Ed is known as the ‘foil’ of the story,” Brenda told me. Like Ernest T. Bass appeared in only five episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” Big Ed is also mentioned in only five or six chapters of the book, but Brenda said, “Big Ed is a strong character that patiently deals with all my quirks.” The two have a bit of a competition going on, too. Brenda said, “The theme of the book is that we compete as we both are photographers. And at the end of the book, he’s the star photographer. I really am, but I let him think he is.” Big Ed’s photographs will also be for sale at the book signing, and his fans are welcome to stop by and meet him.
Brenda has another purpose in having the book signing at the gift shop. She wants to promote it and the products sold there, including unique gifts for Valentine’s Day, because funds raised provide needed equipment and programs for the hospital. She and Barbara Jenkins, volunteer services director, are collaborating on the event.
Barbara is the gift shop buyer and works with the Blount Memorial Auxiliary volunteers in running the shop as well as “growing, maintaining and developing volunteers who provide much needed support and service to patients, visitors and staff throughout our hospital system,” she said. Barbara also said the Blount Memorial Auxiliary originally opened a snack shop to raise money in the 1950s or ’60s, and the gift shop was licensed around 1972.
Each year, the Auxiliary meets to review opportunities for funding. Volunteers determine which programs to fund and/or equipment to purchase. An ongoing annual program is to assist hospital patients in need with their prescriptions.
The gift shop is located at the hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Enter on the backside of the hospital and you will find the gift shop on your left before you reach the elevators.
If you’re unable to attend the book signing, books can be ordered at www.brendapratersellers.com/purchase-books. Big Ed’s photography will soon be available at this site, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.