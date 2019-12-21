A reader asked me this week if I actually got a Christmas tree up. I did, believe it or not. It’s not the crafty twig tree with pine cones and such as decorations, but it’s cheerful and gives a holiday touch to the living room. I confess, I made it easy on myself with a fake, prelit tabletop tree that is 3 or 4 feet tall. The only ornaments are fake poinsettias stuck amongst the branches and some white, fluffy fiberfill mounded on selected branches to resemble snow. It looks pretty festive, if I do say so. When Christmas is over, I think I’ll set it in the extra bedroom, fully loaded, and next year I won’t have to do a thing but carry it to the living room.
Maybe I’ll take the time to do the crafty twig tree and get those “family tree” ornaments with photos of family members made before then. Somehow, I don’t think that’s going to happen this year. You never know, though. Anything is possible at Christmas. Right?
I’m all about making the holidays happier and less stressful, and that’s what I’ve finally allowed myself to do. Putting up the small tree was only the first step. I also used the personal shopping service for my groceries for the first time this week — it’s the greatest service ever! Whoever thought of this needs a medal! I may never set foot in another grocery store now that this is available.
The personal shopper got what I wanted, brought it to the car, loaded it in the trunk and sent me on my way with a “Merry Christmas” on her lips and a smile on her face. All I had to do was carry all the bags in my house and put things away. Now I’m prepared to cook the goodies for Christmas dinner with my sanity intact. What a load off my mind to have that chore finished.
Another service I’ve come to like is ordering merchandise online. It helps that I work from home and can arrange my schedule to be here when the stuff is delivered to avoid it walking away.
There was one snag this week, though. I was expecting the Christmas presents for my grandchildren to arrive on a particular day, but instead, I received an email the night before saying the packages had been delivered that day, when I had to be out and about all afternoon. They were supposedly left at the front door and I wouldn’t have seen them since I come in through the garage.
I checked the porch — nothing was at the front door except a bag of pine cones the grandkids had left there and leaves that had blown all around them. It was already close to 10 p.m., so I decided to sleep on it and then follow up the next day. When I opened the front door to check around the porch one last time, I found a Christmas miracle had happened as I slept. Apparently Santa, dressed in a plain brown suit this time, decided to deliver in the wee hours before I got up and dressed — the packages were at my door when I opened it. Thank the good Lord!
Christmas doesn’t have to be a frenzy of activity that tires us out and takes money we don’t have, and it’s OK to make things easier on ourselves in whatever ways we can find.
The things that truly matter are being with the people you love and celebrating our greatest gift, the birth of a Savior.
I love the account of the shepherds in Luke 2:8-20. They were keeping watch over the flocks in the fields by night, when the angel of the Lord announced the birth of Jesus. In verse 14, a heavenly host sang, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
May your Christmas Day and your New Year be filled with the peace and good will that only God can bring. Merry Christmas, friends.
