Curiosity may have killed the cat, but for an “information junkie,” curiosity is the opening portal to worlds of all different colors and stripes.
I have been accused of getting “squirreled” quite often, going off on some enticing rabbit trail when something grabs my attention other than what I’m supposed to be doing at the time. It’s quite a contradiction in terms, though. The thing that “squirrels” me often ends in a single-minded pursuit that lasts for hours. I have come to terms with it. That’s my nature, it’s not going to change, and in the words of positive affirmations, “I love myself just the way I am.”
At the present time, I have succumbed to curiosity around self-improvement. What’s this “meditation” thing I keep hearing about? Why would I want to do it? How do I do it? Is it a bunch of bovine excrement intended to suck me into some other dimension? Hmmm. Guess I’d better find out, I promised myself, and signed up for a 21-day online meditation practice. I reckon it has some advantages. I do feel quite relaxed after going through the process. Perhaps that’s because I fall asleep in the middle of it.
I’ve also gotten sucked into those free online seminars that tell you all the “secrets” to being healthy in mind and body. Some actually have some merit. Others are, well, bovine excrement. Even the ones that have some good advice don’t have anything new to report. Still, there’s always the possibility of finding a nugget of gold if you stir around with a stick long enough. For example, I have found some recipes for smoothies that will help get more veggies into my system. Haven’t tried them yet. If they taste similar to what the bovines ate before processing their greens into cow patties, I’ll not be so curious the next time.
It’s funny how the experts disagree on certain things and are quite vehement about their stance. I don’t know whether to eat my broccoli raw, cooked or in between. It depends on who you ask. How about the onions? Mince them to a fine consistency and add them to soups so they don’t cook too much? Chop and sauté? Eat them raw? What a quandary. I must do more research to find out.
Here’s you a rabbit trail — This reminds me of a friend I used to work with who felt a cold coming on and had heard that garlic would put an end to it. Eat a clove of raw garlic, she read. Well, not being familiar with such things, she thought she had to eat the entire head and somehow choked it down. Have mercy … you could smell her from a mile away. She didn’t get a cold, though.
Right now, in my living room are half a dozen books. One is by a pastor I greatly respect on finding peace. One is on how to write a book (you sit down and do it); another on what your clutter is telling you (that you need to clean house); another on feng shui (I seriously need to activate that wealth corner); and another on Reiki (which I only bought because it was 50% off and I was curious). The other one is a novel about women my age and the stuff they do. So far, I’ve been able to keep straight what’s going on in each one.
I need to take my seat at the next online conference now. I think it’s on how to manifest your destiny or something.
Hey, don’t judge me. I love myself just the way I am.
