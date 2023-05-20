A few months back, I was watching one of my favorite junk journaling artists on YouTube when she mentioned The Great Diary Project, which was launched in 2007 by two diary devotees, Dr Irving Finkel and Dr Polly North. According to the website at www.thegreatdiaryproject.co.uk, the project “rescues, archives and makes publicly available a growing collection of more than 17,000 unpublished diaries.” In 2009, the project found its permanent home at Bishopgate Institute in London (www.bishopsgate.org.uk).
Diaries, or journals, can provide a fascinating look at a particular time in history and provide information on the people who lived during that era — their hopes and dreams, details of everyday life, weather, what’s in their gardens, births and deaths of their loved ones, commentaries on society, etc. That’s what the Great Diary Project does. Again from the website, “Old diaries are at risk. Life-long diary-keepers frequently make no provision for what should happen to their diaries long term, and people who inherit them often dispose of them unthinkingly. Sometimes diaries are dusty, with resident spiders; sometimes they are in difficult handwriting or take up a lot of room. Diaries are also supposed to be private, and people often feel it is their duty to destroy them and keep them from prying eyes. The work of the Great Diary Project is to rescue diaries like these from skips and bonfires and look after them for the future as important items of everyone’s history. Anyone who has old or unwanted diaries can be sure that Bishopsgate Institute will take them gratefully and look after them.”
The website addresses the privacy issue — when the diary is no longer “contemporary,” when enough time has passed where no one would be affected by its contents, organizers say, its message can have value and interest for future readers as an important historical source. Those diaries in this collection will have permanent archival care to offer knowledge far into the future.
I have been keeping a journal since 2020, writing regularly although not every day. I admit, some of the things I write are for my eyes only, a way to let off steam or work through issues of importance to me and my sanity. Mine are a combination of having a diary and a scrapbook, with photos printed on copy paper, rolled into one along with a place to stick quotes and cartoons and memorabilia that has significance for me at the time. I can’t say that I would want all the contents made known to the general population, or even my kids and grandkids, but what if 100 years from now someone would gain insight into this moment in time and space due to the ramblings of a simple Southern woman who recorded life as she saw it? Would my great-great-grandchildren benefit from seeing what life was like in a time riddled with COVID, political ineptitude and the everyday struggles of making ends meet? Would they see their great-grandparents’ names and the funny things they say and do and say, “Yep, that’s where I inherited my sense of humor!” As the website says, what seems mundane and unimportant today might take on an entirely new significance down the road.
I haven’t quite convinced myself not to tell my kids to burn anything of a personal nature when I’m gone. Perhaps I will go back and remove the pages that are a bit too honest, or take some gesso or acrylic paint and cover certain entries to avoid upsetting delicate sensibilities of any future generations so the more innocuous details of my daily life can be preserved. Or perhaps I’ll leave these pages as they are …
Nope. Not on your life.
If you’re interested in finding out more about the Great Diary Project, visit the website.
