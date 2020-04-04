When authors have new books to promote, necessity is truly the mother of invention when possible readers are unable to meet them in person to purchase signed copies of their books.
That’s the case with siblings Sophia Walker, 8, and Jackson Walker, 11, both students at Eagleton Elementary School. Sophia’s new release is entitled “Blount County Area in Pictures: People, and Places, In and Around Blount County Tennessee, Now and Then,” and also includes a short story by Jackson, “Charlie Chicken, Tom Turkey, and Eddie Eagle in Outer Space.” The short story is the conclusion to Jackson’s first book “The Many Misadventures of Chicken, Turkey, and Eagle in the United States,” published in 2016.
The young authors naturally aren’t doing book signings in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are having a “virtual” book signing from 7:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 10, on their Facebook page, “Authors Sophia and Jackson Walker.” With help from their grandmother, Linda Kay Baker, the youngsters will “meet and greet” their fans, talk a little bit about the books and how they came about and take orders for signed copies. The books are $10 each, or both books may be purchased for $15 plus $2.50 for shipping per book. Books can be purchased at any time by sending your payment and address to Sophia & Jackson Walker, c/o Linda Baker, 3242 Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, TN 37801.
I asked Sophia what inspired her to make a picture book. She said, “I wanted to make a book about family.” The book includes vintage pictures taken from the collections of her great-great-grandparents, Essie Lawson and John H. Baker and Martha Ogle and Austin Christopher, along with pictures from her grandparents, Linda Kay and Kenneth Baker. Many of the newer pictures were taken by Sophia and Jackson. “We wanted to include places we like to go and vintage places for history,” Sophia said. “We also included pictures of local places we had never been to before.”
Jackson said, “I enjoyed taking the pictures, and I learned a lot about how to take pictures.” The cover photo is one he took of Sophia. As for his inspiration for writing the story included in Sophia’s book, Jackson said, “I wanted to bring Charlie Chicken, Tom Turkey, and Eddie Eagle back to earth since the first book left them in outer space.”
Their grandmother also has a new book, “Cold Springs Community, Family and Friends, Vol. II.” Linda said, “I had so many stories left and family and friends with stories yet to tell, after Volume I, so it just seemed like the natural next step.”
This book contains stories about growing up in the rural mountain community of Cold Springs. It includes Cold Springs Cemetery, Ayers Family Cemetery and additions and corrections to the listings for Keeble Cemetery from Volume I. The book is dedicated to Lizzie Sloan and Fred Hatcher. “Lisa Rae Ogle Burns wrote a dedication to her late son Kenny Moats, and Debbie Frye Robinson wrote a loving story about her ‘three dads’ — her father John C. Frye and her two older brothers, the late Louie Frye and Keith Frye,” Linda said. “The book includes memories of Norma Jean Ogle Davis and has ghost stories, a section on superstitions and adages, and of course, my book on Cold Springs would never be complete without a story or two about my partner in crime, Louie Frye.” Friends and family from the Cold Springs community supplied the stories and family histories, and Linda also used death notices, family Bibles, wills, marriage records and military records to augment the information.
Volume II is $15, and Linda will mail a copy for an additional $3 for postage. She has a few copies of Volume I remaining, and those are $20 plus $3 shipping. People who would like both books can purchase both for a total of $25 plus $5 for shipping, as long as Volume I lasts. To order any of her books or the grandchildren’s books, call her at 865-640-5634 or visit her Facebook page “Linda Kay Baker.”
Linda is currently working on Volume III. It will include Walker’s Chapel Cemetery and information about many of the teachers that taught at Cold Springs, with a special dedication to Winnifred Ross Humphrey. For updates on Volume III, visit Linda’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.