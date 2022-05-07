Does anyone else feel as if they’ve channeled Rip Van Winkle for the past couple of years? It’s been a surreal time in history, for sure, but as we are slowly emerging from our long naps, life is taking on some semblance of normalcy again.
The Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society is no exception, and at noon Thursday, May 12 the society is hosting Lunch with the Author, the first time in ages it’s felt comfortable doing so. Jack Brubaker will be the featured author, speaking on his recently released “Sons of East Tennessee: Civil War Veterans Divided and Reconciled.” The 237-page book, published by McFarland & Company, Jefferson, N.C., includes a foreword by historian Jack Neely, director of the Knoxville History Project. The author will have paperback copies of the book available for $35, cash or check only.
The program will be held at the Blount County Public Library in the Dorothy Herron Room. It’s free and open to the public. Bring your lunch if you’d like, or you can order a brown-bag lunch from the library’s Book Mark Café. Lunches are $10 and include a sandwich, chips, water and a cookie. Orders should be placed by noon, Wednesday, May 11, by emailing cmathenia@blounttn.org. Menu choices are Ham and Swiss, Grape Chicken Salad Croissant or Tuna Salad Wrap.
In March, I wrote about the book in a feature story for The Daily Times after Jack contacted Editor Mike Sisco requesting a review. Mike knows my interest in history and sent the information along to me. I am so glad he did, because this is one of the most readable, well-organized and extensively researched history books I’ve read. It has ties to Blount County as well as Knox County, and the serendipitous relationship between the two families Jack follows is quite remarkable. How he discovered the relationship is equally serendipitous, one of those “things” that sometimes happens and grabs hold of your imagination to the point where you can’t let it go.
As I wrote in the feature story, other books have explored the reconciliation of veterans on opposing sides after the Civil War, but Jack takes a more personal approach. As he explained, “My main objective was to do something that nobody had ever done, which was to personalize reconciliation by concentrating on specific veterans ... with a core family involved, actual human beings that have been researched and have a history. That’s what I wanted to do. I think I fairly well succeeded.”
Both families — the Bernards and McCorkles — are rooted in Hawkins County in upper East Tennessee, a section harshly divided by the Civil War. The book centers around Gen. Reuben Bernard, who fought for the Union, and Dr. William McCorkle, who had served as surgeon, with the rank of major, of a Confederate cavalry regiment. The two men met for the first time at the graves of their sons, army lieutenants and University of Tennessee graduates John Jay Bernard and Henry Leftwich McCorkle, who were killed together in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. The younger men were buried with a joint funeral in Knoxville National Cemetery in 1899.
Jack begins his story at shortly before the Civil War began in 1861 and ends after the Spanish-American War ended in 1898. Chapters about the fathers and sons alternate with chapters about events occurring in East Tennessee and elsewhere. Settings include Knoxville, Rogersville and other locations in East Tennessee to battlefields in Virginia, Arizona and Cuba.
After his program, Jack will take questions. He’s hoping to meet some McCorkle and Bernard descendants while he’s here and perhaps find diaries, letters or other information to add to the story.
Jack is a retired investigative reporter for the LNP newspaper in Lancaster, Pa., and writer of a column, The Scribbler, for LNP for more than 42 years. He’s also the author of six additional books.
For more information about the BCGHS, visit its website at www.blountcountytn genealogy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.