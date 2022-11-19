Oct. 17 couldn’t arrive quickly enough this year. After close to two years of waiting, watching and praying, my son and daughter-in-law, on the day of their seventh wedding anniversary, finally were able to say, “This is our son.” Our son, officially and forevermore.
I’ve written before about their long journey to adoption that began several years ago after they went through the necessary preparations to become foster parents. It was a journey fraught with disappointments and heartbreak as they waited to see whether their dreams of adopting one of the foster children would come true. They learned the hard way that it didn’t matter if adoption looked to be a sure thing. That dream could end as suddenly as it began. But even through the uncertainties, the challenges of caring for children whose start in life was rocky at best — even through the tearful goodbyes when the child was returned to blood relatives who may or may not have had the child’s best interests at heart — my son and daughter-in-law risked their own hearts to give a slow parade of children a loving home for as long as they could stay.
One of the children did stay, and on Nov. 30, 2020, their little girl was adopted. The pandemic was in full force, so the proceedings were done via Zoom. Close family members gathered at my son’s home, wearing masks, with windows open, to witness that magical moment when Judge Tammy Harrington made the official pronouncement that Nevaeh Grace Albert was ours. Neveah is a beautiful child, four years old now, with light brown curls, a sweet little face and a sweet little voice.
Not long after Nevaeh’s adoption, her parents received another call — could they come to a local hospital and meet a newborn boy who needed a home? He had to stay in the hospital awhile, but they would visit him frequently to hold him and bond with him just as they would have done if he had been born to them, giving him the nurturing that all infants crave for their mental and physical well-being. They were told that adoption was almost certain. “Almost” is not a comforting word when you fall in love with a child, when you feed him, and rock him, and play with him, and hold him, and take care of him when he’s sick. We were still holding our collective breath right up until the day arrived and we knew the adoption was happening, after all.
It’s been a long road to adopting this beautiful little boy who will soon be 2. And my No. 6 grandchild is most definitely beautiful, with big, soft, sometimes mischievous brown eyes, black hair and light caramel skin. Once again, Judge Harrington presided over the adoption, this time in her courtroom, with most of the same family members attending as had been there for Nevaeh’s big day. Unfortunately, his aunt and four cousins, including one who had been adopted last October, couldn’t be there because of the sniffles. They got to see all the photos one proud Mamaw took, though.
This newest blessing in our family was given the name Abel Mack Albert in honor of my daughter-in-law’s beloved grandfather who passed away a few years ago. My son proudly announced much earlier, when they had decided on the name, that Abel’s initials, AMA, are the same as his own.
When everything was said and done, and we were waiting for the elevator to take us back to the starting point, Nevaeh asked, “Is Abel an Albert now?” Yes, she was told, and we all smiled in gratitude that this was so.
I am reminded of Psalm 107:8-9: “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
All we have to do is look into the face of this little boy and know that this is so.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
