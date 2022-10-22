The Greenback Diner is a favorite place for locals to meet and enjoy good food and a bunch of laughs. Go there just about any time and you’ll find familiar faces. If you don’t know anyone when you walk in, you’ll likely know someone by the time you walk out.
I live in the Greenback ZIP code, and I have several friends associated with the Greenback Heritage Museum and Greenback Historical Society. We meet occasionally down at the diner to discuss coverage of stories promoting museum happenings and then normally will adjourn to continue the conversation at the museum itself, which is next door to the diner.
A few weeks ago, several of us “older women” met to talk about community happenings over lunch. There’s always camaraderie and good-natured teasing with anyone in the vicinity, including the servers. For example, one of my favorite dishes, chicken salad, can be a rare commodity at times. You just have to keep your fingers crossed that there’s one last serving still available and be prepared to switch to something else if the patron at the back table already beat you to it. On this day, I almost felt bad about being the chicken dinner winner when I heard one of the servers tell someone else, “I think there’s some left” and my server hollered, “There’s not!” Note that I almost felt bad. I’ve been on the non-receiving end before so I’ve paid my dues.
As my server walked past on her way to another table, I asked, “Could I have some more tea when you get a chance?” She didn’t miss a beat, tossing a “No” over her shoulder as she continued on her way. Of course, only a few minutes later, I had my tea. That’s the beauty of familiarity in a small town. We do enjoy messing with each other.
Speaking of messing with each other, one of the ladies I was with noticed that we were short some silverware and made the joke that we’d have to share. I said, “All I need is a spoon and my napkin, someone else can have my knife and fork.” When my chicken salad came, I continued the joke and ate it with the spoon. ST looked at me like I had lost my senses and said in a mournful voice, “You’re really going to eat that with a spoon? I don’t know if we can continue to be friends.”
ST likes to visit with everyone she knows in the diner and occasionally with people she’s never seen before. While she was socializing, our compatriot, LB, began eating her own salad. When I said, “You ought to eat your salad with a spoon, too, and see if ST notices,” she laughed and agreed. Sure enough, as ST threaded her way back to our table, she stopped to say something to the two of us, not noticing that LB was mixing her salad greens with a spoon before taking a bite. She still didn’t notice until our smirking got her attention, and the fact that LB was waving the spoon around like a small silver flag.
Stories were told around the table in the diner and afterward at the museum, but I promised, under threat of bodily harm, to keep them to myself. I did not promise to keep LB’s adventure in a shop in Ohio to myself, however. The shop, owned by a group who follows the old ways of life rather than the modern, had some beautiful quilts for sale. The older women demonstrating their quilting skills caught LB’s eye as much as the quilts did. “They all had chin hairs!” she exclaimed. “LONG, white chin hairs! I thought they were going to sew them into the quilt!” You can imagine the discussion that followed, since all of us ladies are of the age where it’s necessary to check for sprouts before we go out in public.
Want to visit the Greenback Diner? Just head down to Greenback. You can’t miss it — and when ST stops to get acquainted, eat your salad with a spoon. She’ll know who sent you.
