Here we go again. One day it’s winter, the next day it’s spring. I’m totally confused, and so are my poor flowers.
The warm days we’ve had coaxed the jonquils (or daffodils, if you prefer) into bloom. My forsythia is showing tinges of yellow. On my way to and from town last week, I saw Bradford pears covered in white flowers. Little did they realize the white that covered them would include snow the next day.
The snow didn’t last long but the forecast was enough to encourage me to reschedule lunch plans with a friend. In East Tennessee, you never quite know what’s in store, weather-wise, plus In the back of my mind was the memory of the Blizzard of ’93, where Blount County was snowbound for some time. Nobody took the forecast of 8 to 12 inches seriously. I mean, really? It was March 12. The weather had been mild, and some of us had even started putting out a garden. Sure, colder temperatures were coming but most of us figured snow would once again be a light dusting, if anything at all.
Mother Nature just sat back and laughed. We’d had other predictions of accumulation that didn’t amount to anything and had become complacent. I can just hear her saying, “Now, I’ll be showing you who’s the boss.” Boy, did she—looking back at old editions of The Daily Times, the monster snowstorm ended up dropping 14 to 60 inches of heavy, wet snow throughout East Tennessee. It took awhile to recover from that one, and all the workers who restored power, cleaned roads, and rescued people who were stranded or otherwise in need were the heroes.
So, that’s the worst-case scenario that always comes to my mind when snow is forecast. The Blizzard of ’93 hasn’t repeated itself, but I still hunker down just in case, making sure there’s food to eat that doesn’t have to be cooked and plenty of toilet paper. Then, I wait and see what happens.
I didn’t wait long. Thursday around noon I looked up from my work and saw fluffy white flakes wafting down. The first thing I did was grab the camera and head to the back yard, where the jonquils, mostly in bud or only partially in bloom, were getting a fresh winter coat. Bless their hearts. I could imagine them shivering and wondering what happened to the warmth and the rain of the days before. They shouldn’t wonder, though. This weather flip-flop happens almost every year as the seasons begin to change.
I keep reminding myself of that truth. Even when I was a child growing up in rural Blount County, I can remember how my mother would enjoy the sight and scent of the bay tree in the yard — until it was literally nipped in the bud by the inevitable cold snap.
Could this be a sign that we should enjoy the beautiful moments of the here and now, fully and with our whole hearts?
The snow in my back yard melted before the day ended. It was beautiful, and I marveled once again at the changing of the seasons and how there truly is nothing new under the sun. Moments like these are precious, aren’t they?
Moment by moment, strung together like words on a page — that’s what life is. Savor the good moments, and savor the knowledge that even the ones with heartache and pain will not last forever.
