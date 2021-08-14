One of the best things about being a reporter for this newspaper is how much I have learned in the process of interviewing the amazing people in our community. Whether it’s a new task, new information, new insights on old ways or even traits I didn’t realize I had within myself, it’s just plain fun. There have been times when I’ve felt my brain kick in on all cylinders, absorbing all this wonderful knowledge and expanding to creatively use the information in ways I had not thought about before.
Even at my advanced age of 66, that learning process is still going on. It has to be, in order to survive in an increasingly technological world. For example, with the restrictions on face-to-face meetings, virtual meetings via Zoom have become commonplace. Thank goodness, I now have a laptop computer and a cellphone that can handle that technology, and with the help of more tech-minded friends, I have learned how to use it. There were some hiccups at first — as I’ve freely admitted, tech is not my strong point — but when the Empty Pantry Fund board met last week, President Lon Fox said, “Linda, you’re getting this Zoom thing down pat now.” And he was right. (As a side note, EPF volunteers work year-round to plan for that one day in December when food is distributed to Blount County’s less-fortunate citizens. Watch for upcoming stories on the annual Christmas Clearinghouse, when people sign up to receive the food baskets as well as toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County, plus other EPF coverage.)
I’m a pretty good cook. That’s what people tell me, anyway, yet there are some things I don’t do to my satisfaction. One of those is cooking okra. I only started eating it a few years ago so never felt the desire to cook it. As a child and young adult, I would not so much as touch that slimy stuff. As a more mature adult, however, I developed a taste for it, thanks to my sister, Mary, who is an excellent cook and always fixed okra for family holiday gatherings. She shared frozen okra with me after that, already cooked, so all I had to do was thaw it out a bit and then brown it. The problems started when I’d try to fix it myself from scratch. The results have been less than inspiring — until this week, that is. My other sister, Jackie, told me she had fixed a mess of okra and I asked her how she cooks it. Really simple, she said. Wash it, cut off the ends, then slice it and coat it with cornmeal and a little salt and pepper. The secret of getting it to cook like Mary’s is not to crowd it in the skillet when it’s frying, something she observed while watching Mary cook it several years ago. We had both been putting too much in the skillet at one time.
It was worth a try and after getting some okra this week, I did exactly as my sisters do. Success! For the first time in my culinary life, I had okra that was actually good!
Speaking of garden goodness, I learned a trick about 25 years ago when my garden produced a super-abundant crop of corn. Instead of blanching it and then trying to cool it down for the freezer, a friend told me to shuck it, silk it, wash it and then wrap each ear individually in aluminum foil without blanching and put it in the freezer. I did, and I’m tellin’ you what’s the truth, that was the best corn ever. It tasted like it had just come from the garden, even several years later. I cook it by putting a teaspoon or two of sugar in a pot of water, bringing the water to a boil, adding the ears, and timing it for about 12 minutes. Some people like to cook it longer but this is what works for me.
What’s next on my list of things to learn about? New crafts, new ways of writing, new knowledge of spiritual truths. Maybe I’ll tackle learning to speak German. That’s something I’ve thought about over the years since I have German roots. Just the thought of this is making my brain cells tingle.
Can you teach an old dog new tricks?
It might take this old dog a little while to catch on, but in my case, the answer is a resounding “Yes.”
