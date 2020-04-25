Finding ways to occupy my time during this surreal COVID-19 confinement hasn’t been a problem. As a writer, a collector of history and a packrat/hoarder, according to my children — I always have a project or three going on. One thing usually leads to another and I often find myself losing track of time as I sift through boxes, bags and piles of materials stacked somewhat precariously in the course of locating what I need for the task at hand.
For example, I am attempting to update a family history book I compiled about 25 years ago. Notebooks, file folders, photos and research materials are scattered all over the house, so I’m taking this time to get them all together in one place before I start actually working. Right now, I am concentrating my efforts in one room, the den.
Ah, the den. I’ve written about my inner sanctum before and my efforts to organize all the wonderful treasures hidden there. This is another project that fits in nicely with the hunt for genealogical materials. Besides, in order to unearth what I need, I’m going to have to handle extra stuff anyway, so why not do both?
Excavations have been quite successful, and I have found some materials that haven’t seen the light of day in almost four decades. Some are related to family history but the majority are newspaper and magazine clippings depicting historical events of a wider nature. Some of the headlines: From the Knoxville News-Sentinel (at that time, the name was hyphenated): Dec. 20, 1998: President Clinton Impeached,” followed by a story on Feb. 13, 1999: “Senate acquits Clinton.” July 19, 1999: “Hope lost: Kennedy, wife, sister-in-law presumed dead,” about the search for John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife and her sister in a plane crash. Also from the Sentinel, published Oct. 30, 1998: “Still the Hero: ‘Zero-g and I feel fine’” on astronaut John Glenn’s return to space.
The University of Tennessee Volunteers made some headlines of their own. From the Sentinel’s on Nov. 29, 1998: “Perfect! Undefeated Vols trounce Vandy 41-0, set sights on 2nd SEC title, hope for national championship.” Sure enough, the Vols delivered. In Sports Illustrated’s Jan. 11, 1999, issue, the center story was “Rocky Top: Resilient and unselfish Tennessee completed an unbeaten season and claimed the national title by beating Florida State in a raggedly played Fiesta Bowl.” According to the story, the defeat of Florida State, led by Tee Martin, gave the Vols a 13-0 season and their first national championship in 47 years. Oh, yes, those were the days!
The oldest item found thus far, and by far the most valuable in terms of Blount County’s history, is the Feb. 25, 1983, edition of The Daily Times celebrating the 100th year of the newspaper. It was stored in the bottom drawer of a two-drawer file cabinet I had not explored in years. What a treat! I had kept the entire issue, which, according to the page 1 story, set some records of its own. “It is the largest newspaper ever published in Blount County with eight sections and 212 pages, 22 pages more than the previous record which was set a year ago.” The unbylined story continues, “Each of the 22,250 copies of today’s edition weighs 2 ½ pounds, requiring 28 tons of newsprint which cost $12,600. It also required more than 1,000 pounds of ink to print today’s edition.
“This is the 24th annual special ‘progress’ edition published by The Times on the last Friday of February. The first such edition was published in 1960 and contained 48 pages. Prior to the first of special February editions, The Times observed its 75th anniversary with a special 72-page edition on Oct. 8, 1958.
“The exact date of the first edition of The Times is not known. Despite some indication that it might not have been published until 1884, there is strong evidence that it was published in 1883.” A story explaining more about the history appears in another section.
It’s been quite a journey through the past, one I’ve enjoyed immensely. I haven’t found the genealogical materials I thought I would, but there is still a lot left to explore. After all, this was just from one drawer in one file cabinet. Who knows what memories are waiting to be resurrected in the rest of the room?
Only time will tell.
