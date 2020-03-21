Unless you’ve had your head in the proverbial sand, you’ve been infected with the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. You can’t help but be concerned for yourself and your loved ones, physically, emotionally and economically. You can’t help but be concerned for people worldwide who are fighting the same battle, some with far fewer resources than we have in the United States.
Concern is one thing. Panic is quite another.
Believe me, I know how easy it is to give way to what someone years ago called “stinkin’ thinkin,” the kind that serves no purpose other than to cause anxiety. I fell prey to that on Thursday. I had gone out to run a couple of errands, and at one of my stops with the windows down and the sun streaming in, I noticed that my skin felt warm and my chest was tight. Could this possibly be the start of coronavirus in my body? Should I tell someone? Be checked? Hastily scribble a will leaving my toilet paper and canned goods to my kids in case I didn’t make it home?
The sensation lasted only a few seconds, during which I reminded myself that it was 80 degrees, the sun was pouring through the sunroof right on top of my head, and my gray car had a nice coating of yellow pollen on it. I did not have a fever; I was in the sun. Every spring, I have allergies which tighten my chest. As I’ve begun taking care of myself better, most of the time this 30-year ritual is no more than an aggravation, not even resulting in a sinus infection most times.
I half-sheepishly confessed my “stinkin’ thinkin’” to a friend, and she knew exactly what I was talking about. She, too, had almost convinced herself she had a fever — until she realized she was wearing a sweater and the lamp she was using was putting out enough heat to make her feel warm. She laughed and said, “I took off the sweater and turned off the lamp, and all was well.”
We are definitely facing a serious situation. No one is disputing that. On the other hand, we need to keep our thinking under control and choose wisely in how we prepare to weather the storm. The Bible mentions “taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ” in 2 Corinthians 10:5. Given the biblical admonition to “fear not” that is repeated throughout the Old and New Testaments, I believe this applies to life as we know it right now—changing almost by the hour, uncertain, sometimes with conflicting information.
I do not presume to tell others how to live and what to do. I can only tell you how I plan to handle this. If my plan resonates, then try it for yourself. Here’s my plan:
I will pray, meditate and follow the wisdom the Bible imparts. All other steps will then fall into place.
I will get plenty of sleep and let my body restore and regenerate properly.
I will eat vegetables, fruits and protein in adequate servings to keep my body healthy and my immune system functioning.
I will drink at least a gallon of water a day.
I will laugh.
I will limit what I see and hear that would keep my mind focused on the worst. There is a difference between knowing the facts and being inundated with opinions from doomsday-minded lip flappers.
I will hunker down right here at home, and rather than “social distancing,” I will be “physically distancing.” We need each other’s support more than ever now. Telephone calls, texting, social media, emailing—these are all ways we can check in on each other without the possibility of sharing infection.
While I’m hunkered down, I will engage in projects I’ve been putting off, like the updated family history I’ve been wanting to do, working on a couple of books I’ve been putting on hold because of other obligations, even the dreaded spring cleaning and ongoing dehoardifying, as my children call it. Here’s a suggestion for families with children at home: Put them to work spring cleaning. Chores both inside and outside can burn a lot of energy and keep them (and you) occupied in a way that gives satisfaction and works off some of the anxiety at the same time. So what if they gripe? They’ll get over it. Make a game of it. Hide money for them to find. That’ll get them motivated.
If I have a roll of TP or a can of salmon and someone else needs it, I’ll share. If I don’t have it, well, we’ll make do with what we do have and give thanks for it.
Above all, if there is any way I can show kindness, I will do that. A listening ear and encouraging words can work wonders when the mind is heavy with burdens.
However you choose to adapt during this time of upheaval, just remember that we will get through it — together. It won’t be easy, but is anything in life ever easy?
We have always come through perilous times in the past, and that’s not going to change now.
