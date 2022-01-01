“Words can inspire. And words can destroy. Choose yours well.” Robin Sharma
Words were on my mind a lot in the waning days of 2021. And not merely all words as in those I read or wrote — this task was to find that one word for the New Year, that word which would encompass the essence of how I want to fill in those 12 months of blank pages that lay ahead.
I gave up on New Year’s resolutions a long time ago. They were the same every year, and every year I’d have failed so miserably at keeping them by the time February rolled around that I quit putting the pressure on myself. When I found the “One Word” concept in a 2014 press release on the book, “One Word That Will Change Your Life,” by authors Dan Britton, Jimmy Page and Jon Gordon, it made so much more sense. Rather than a laundry list of stuff to do, the one word encapsulates a goal, in a manner of speaking. I won’t bore you with a list of all of my past words, but several have been “simplify,” “renew” and “transform.” These were chosen after Bible study and meditation, and as I have written before, the word chose me as much as I chose it.
“You can change the course of your life with your words.” Anonymous
Having my one word as a guide for the year has been so much more successful than a list of resolutions that last only a short time before being discarded. I don’t feel pressured to check items off a list; I don’t feel a sense of failure when I don’t conform to a strict set of “orders” I have set for myself. Instead, I meditate on my word throughout the year and, in many ways, grow as the meaning deepens and evolves.
At the end of the year, I like to reflect on the impact the word has had. What lessons have I learned? What blessings have I found in it? What challenges has it helped me overcome? In what new and better direction has it led me?
“Your word is the power that you have to create; it is a gift.” Don Miguel Ruiz
My one word for 2021 was “seek.” The word kept popping up in Bible verses, particularly Matthew 7: 7-8, “seek and you will find,” and Jeremiah 20:13, “And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart;” in sermons, in emails and devotionals at some of the most random times. See what I mean about the word finding me?
Through all the challenges presented in 2021, my mind was focused on “seek.” What lessons did God want me to learn? What changes in my life, beliefs and attitude did I need to make? What old wounds needed cleansing and repairing? I am pleased to say that as I sought, I found, and the most valuable gift in all of this is a deeper peace and acceptance of the way things are right now.
The word I have chosen for 2022 is “play.” Again, this was after Bible study and meditation plus looking back and seeing that, like many women I know, I have forgotten how to play. In Ecclesiastes 3, we are told in verse 1, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven,” and in verse 4: “A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.”
The time to weep and mourn has gone on for too long; now is the time to laugh and to dance — to play.
I don’t know how this will work out in 2022, but I’m confident it will as I seek — there’s that word again! — opportunities to play. I am ready to play again, and there is no better time to start on that journey than a New Year, a new day, a new moment.
Do you choose one word for your New Year? If so, feel free to let me know the word and the reason for your choice, and I’ll share some of them in a future column.
“There is power in words. What you say is what you get.” Zig Ziglar
