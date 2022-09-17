Picture this: A full harvest moon, silvery light illuminating the back yard except for the inky blackness cast by the trees just outside the door and in the woods beside the house. It’s after midnight. My granddogter (a word coined by my son to refer to his boxer), is staying with Mamaw while her people have a beach vacation. Mikayla wants to go outside and do her business one last time before bed, soon disappearing beyond the light into the dark shadows.
The boxer seems a bit skittish tonight. Does she have an inkling that perhaps all is not well?
What’s that sound? That almost imperceptible rustle? Is someone — or something — watching from the canopy of darkness cast by the tangle of trees? As a slight shiver runs down my spine, I look to the place where Mikayla has disappeared hoping she will emerge soon. She does, at a point I did not expect, and I stifle a low scream. We’re both happy to get back into the house and lock the doors, putting a barrier between us and whatever nocturnal creature may be prowling. Why are we so disturbed tonight? The answer is simple. Mamaw has let her imagination run away with her.
You know how it is. Watch a spooky show, and you see supernatural horrors everywhere you look. On this particular night, I had been revisiting my youth of the late 1960s/early 1970s by watching the old gothic soap opera, “Dark Shadows,” which I have written about in the past. At this point, I’ve caught up with the oft-cursed Collins family saga through witches, vampires, ghosts, time travel, a version of Frankenstein’s monster and a visit from the devil himself and have progressed to a werewolf inhabiting the grounds of the Collinwood estate. The werewolf in question was in full supernatural glory, transformation, fangs, attacks on people and all. It didn’t help that in the distance, I could hear either dogs or coyotes howling. It also didn’t help that the dadburn moon was full, and that Mikayla prowled the living room like something was not quite right. I’m dead serious. I almost didn’t go to bed that night. What chance does a wooden door have against a werewolf? On “Dark Shadows,” none at all. And wouldn’t you know it, I had no silver in the house to repel him …
I am pleased to say that we were free of werewolves, ghosts and vampires other than those inhabiting my overactive imagination. Perhaps the ideas will perk and congeal into a story for me to write later on or incorporate into the book I’ve been laboring over intermittently for several years. But in the meantime, I’ve observed several things that spooky shows have in common that make no sense at all. First, if an evil creature is stalking and has killed several people within walking distance of your home, is it necessary to go out after dark and walk through a deep forest? “I’ll be all right,” the character will say, taking no precautions at all, not even a big stick, for all the good that would do. That is, unless you are the former vampire, Barnabas Collins, who carries a cane with a silver head, although he didn’t realize at first that silver will repel the beast. Speaking of Barnabas, he does occasionally revert to his undead status when he travels back in time for whatever reason. Bless his heart.
Second, if you know a malevolent spirit is inhabiting your house, and you barely make it out alive, why would you go back and stir him up? When that music starts playing that announces his presence, don’t let your shirttail flap your backside more than once before moving on down the road.
Third, having a conversation about how to outwit a malevolent spirit while in the proximity of said spirit is not going to help a thing. He can hear you! See, he’s standing right by the window, laughing. Go someplace else to make tactical plans.
I have discovered a way to keep from scaring myself even with the “cozy” paranormal shows and books. Stop watching or reading an hour or so before bed and concentrate on something else.
And if you find a phone that hasn’t worked in over 100 years, if it rings, DON’T ANSWER.
That’s my plan, anyway.
