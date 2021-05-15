Azaleas were in full, glorious bloom just outside my open living room windows. The buzz of bumblebees making their rounds of the flowers mixed with the gentle breath of spring winds stirring the blossoms. The only other sounds were the click of keys on my laptop as I went about the business of writing.
The drone of a wayward bumblebee registered as a bit too close for comfort, and sure enough, I looked up in time to see one of those small creatures soaring through the living room. His destination was the window screen and what he perceived was the way out.
Bees, bugs and other small varmints such as blue-tailed lizards occasionally find a way into the house, and when I see them, I try to shoo them out the nearest exit. Lizards aren’t that difficult. They come in and immediately start climbing on the door wanting back out, like a cat that can’t make up its mind which side of the door to choose at the moment. Bees, on the other hand, are not so cooperative. You open the door for them and they are just as apt to fly the opposite direction as they are to gain their freedom.
This bumblebee was one of the stubborn ones. He went straight to the window and thudded against the screen, over and over, the buzz growing angrier with each thud. I could definitely understand his frustration. How many times have I butted my head against a figurative brick wall that kept me from the goal so clearly in sight yet unreachable in the manner I chose to get there?
My predicament was, I wanted him back outside with his friends as much as he wanted to be there, but convincing an angry bee that I was only trying to help him out the front door was quite likely to result in an altercation neither of us wanted.
As I pondered my options, the bee continued thudding against the window screen. He could see freedom in the bright pinks and reds of the blossoms glowing through the screen. He could almost taste it; he could hear his friends’ slow, sleepy drone as they enjoyed the sweet nectar from the flowers. I imagined him saying to himself as I so often have, “There it is, that thing I want so badly. One more shove and I can break this barrier and be there.”
The only result is a sore head and exhaustion.
Mr. Bumble finally took a break from his work, landed on the floor and crawled around, wondering, I’m sure, what kind of strange earth he had landed upon. I tried to encourage him toward the front door by scooting him along with a paper. He was having none of that. Then I had a second idea: Toss a kitchen towel over him and scoop him up to carry him to the front door.
Do not underestimate the stamina of even an exhausted bee. As soon as the towel went over him, the sound of a dozen buzz saws at work and the rising and falling of the towel as he tried to escape it let me know that I was definitely not going to come out unscathed by picking him up that way.
I prefer unscathed. So now what?
Mr. Bumble had grown even more weary after this fray so I used that to my advantage, and his. Rather than try to carry him, I tossed the towel back over him and dragged it, along with the bee, across the floor until he worked his way out from under and the dance began again. Progress was slow.
You don’t realize what a long trip it is across your living room, down a short hallway and to your front door until you have a most disgruntled bumblebee as an unwilling escort. I don’t know which of us was more relieved when he finally went through the open door.
I could easily see some life lessons from this encounter:
When you try the same thing over and over with the same unsuccessful result, sit back and evaluate the situation and come up with a different approach.
Don’t get yourself in that situation to begin with; you know where you belong and it is not, as the parable of the prodigal son points out, in a “far country.”
Sometimes others can see the big picture when you are too exhausted, disheartened or frustrated to make sense of it. Listen to them.
When someone offers a helping hand, take it, don’t sting it.
I am reminded of Job 12: 7-10: “But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind.”
Ask the bumblebee. He knows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.