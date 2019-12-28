Christmas festivities have ended. Many people have put away their decorations or are preparing to do so within the next few days as yet another year draws to a close.
For me, the week between Christmas and New Years Day has become a time of solitude as I mentally sort out all the events of the past year. I draw out each memory card and examine it, much as a scientist examines an experiment to see what can be learned from it. Knowledge is a powerful tool — and like any scientific study, results must be interpreted with an open mind rather than a preset conclusion. Isn’t that what life is? A grand experiment? There are no successes or failures. No matter what the results are, we learn from them and go forward.
Taking stock of the highs and lows of another year as it draws to end can be a painful task, yet one that must be done. Some of those experiments may have blown up in our faces. Some may have been harmful, like holding mercury in our bare hands and expecting a result other than having poison invade our bodies. Some experiments were out of our control altogether. The point is, what did we learn? When it comes time for another experiment, what changes will we make? No regrets for the experiments with results that stung — even these were an opportunity for growth.
Then again, some of the experiments were so delightful and beneficial for our growth spiritually and emotionally that we’ll savor the results from now on. We learn from these, too, and seek to replicate them in the days to come.
Looking at this in a different way, the year-end contemplation can be likened to birth pangs as the New Year labors to be born. The baby New Year’s cells contain the DNA from all the moments of the past and present that have combined to make us who we are. That alone is a good reason to reflect on the things that have happened and be ready to make adjustments as the blank pages of our scientific journals are laid before us.
For the past few years as I’ve examined the dying year and made preparations for the new, I’ve chosen a word to signify what I would like to accomplish in the coming year. I’ve written about this before — how making a list of New Year’s resolutions doesn’t last beyond the end of January but how choosing this “one word” to encompass the essence of what I want to accomplish during the year can keep me focused, keep my eye on the prize.
I say I chose my word, but honestly, the word chooses me and has always come to me through Bible study. At the end of the year, I reflect on the impact this word has had — how my life changed because of it, the lessons I’ve learned, the blessings it’s brought and the challenges it’s helped me overcome.
My first word was for 2015 — simplify. For 2016, renew; for 2017, persevere; for 2018, transform; and for 2019, restore. “Restore” was based on several Bible verses:
“For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the LORD …” Jeremiah 30:17 KJV.
“And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten …” Joel 2:25 KJV.
“Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation.” Psalm 51:12 KJV.
“He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” Psalm 23:3 KJV.
Based on these verses, “restore” was the perfect word for me in 2019. Restoration has taken place physically, emotionally and spiritually, in ways I could never have imagined at this time last year.
My word for 2020 is “savor,” based on Psalm 34: 8 KJV: “O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.”
I will savor life with all my senses, be mindfully present in the moment and relish every sight, sound, taste, touch and scent. This is something I’ve forgotten to do in all the hubbub of life. It’s time for that to change.
Let another grand experiment begin! Happy New Year, friends.
