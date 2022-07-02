Unless you’ve been living under a rock this past week, you’ll know that The Daily Times has moved from the building where your newspaper of record has been housed since 1942 over to a new home on Gill Street in Alcoa. It’s a bittersweet pill to swallow, knowing that the newspaper has left downtown Maryville for the first time in its history.
It was time to move on, though, and as sentimental as I normally am about old buildings and history and things changing, that bittersweet pill was not nearly as hard to swallow as I had thought it would be. Perhaps that’s because I’ve been working from home for the past five years as a freelancer, but no matter what the reason is, the fact remains that the place where I spent the majority of my working years will soon be no more.
Naturally, a bit of nostalgia comes into play. I started writing this column in September of 1997 as a freelancer; three years later, in September 2000, I was hired as a full-time journalist in the Lifetimes department. It still seems odd how that all came about, but the good Lord arranged it and there I was. My degree from the University of Tennessee is in business, I barely knew how to use a computer and was terrified that an unwary stroke of the keys would shut down the entire newspaper, and I had not worked in a paying job since my children had come along. As for AP style? It was on-the-job training. In fact, it was all on-the-job training but I reckon everything worked out.
What do I remember about that building?
The floor. Yes, the floor, and that ever-so-subtle vibration when the presses began spitting out the next day’s edition of the paper. At first, the vibration was disconcerting, until a coworker told me what it was. Then it was something I looked forward to, knowing that all the pieces of the puzzle contributed by everyone who worked in that building were coming together in a cohesive form to be distributed to our community. Perhaps it was such a magical thing to me because I had no journalism training or experience, or perhaps it was because the newspaper had been one of the first things I had learned to read as a wee child and now I was a part of it.
Something else I found fascinating was being able to look through the windows above the pressroom floor on the lower level and watch those huge swaths of newsprint circle and dance on the presses as they transformed into the next edition of the newspaper. The hum of the machinery, that ever-present vibration, the smell of ink — that is imprinted in my memories for all times. And the pipe sticking up through the floor piqued my curiosity, as well. Why a pipe? I was told this was so instructions to the pressmen could be lowered to them, and communications to the production department from the pressmen could be lifted up. Occasionally, they would yell back and forth through the pipe, too. My memory is fuzzy on this one, but I seem to remember a little bell or a buzzer that would sound when a message was coming through. One of my former cohorts will educate me on that if I’m misremembering, and if they do, I will pass it along.
All that changed when the printing operation was moved elsewhere and the presses were sold. I think I mourned that loss more than anything else. Most of my memories of that huge, old building are bound around the thoughts of the people who worked there. Some moved on to other employment, some retired, some have passed away. What is The Daily Times without the likes of Dean Stone, Anna Irwin, Iva Butler and Paul Bales? Not the same, I can tell you that. These four alone had enough personality — and talent — to fill a building twice the size.
I haven’t paid my final respects to the old building yet. I’d planned to go through it one last time before checking out the new digs, but the time hasn’t been right. All I know is that this newspaper is still here and I’m proud to have been associated with it for the past 25 years — and that’s something that will never change.
