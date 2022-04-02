What season is it now?
We’ve gone from springtime warmth to winter snow, back to springtime, then back to freeze warnings. We’ve had winds so strong and gusty that I fully expected Dorothy and Toto to fly past the window. Now I see a frost advisory. What next? Will there be more snow or will summer temperatures and monsoon rains surprise us?
My poor flowers don’t know what to do. To bud or not to bud; that is the question. The jonquils were in bloom one day, the next they were covered in a mound of snow. The weeping cherry had just begun to bloom when the freeze warning came. Pink turned to brown fairly quickly, and I thought again of my mother fussing because her tulip tree, without fail, always seemed to bloom right before a cold snap ruined those big, beautiful tulip-shaped flowers.
(As a side note, I was using the talk-to-text feature on my phone, telling my sister that the grape hyacinths were blooming beside the driveway. “Grape hyacinths” was corrected to “gray pythons.” That would be more effective than a guard dog, wouldn’t it?)
Shoot, if the flowers are confused, it’s no wonder that I, a mere mortal, don’t know what to do. Furnace or ceiling fans? Two quilts on the bed or a single sheet? Mother Nature, I do love you but let’s settle on one thing or the other for more than two days in a row, please.
This whole situation reminds me of my cats, bless their dearly departed little hearts, wanting out the door, in the door, out the door. I firmly believe they would have kept up that game for hours if I hadn’t gotten impatient and thrown them outside. Didn’t do much good. They simply went to the cat door in the basement and came back in, meowing at me to let them outside again. Is it possible that Mother Nature is a cat? That would explain a lot.
I don’t know why I’m caught off guard by these cold snaps; after all, we have several mini-winters that come to pass almost every year. They have names that correspond to what’s blooming at the time: redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter. I’ve also heard of locust winter, when locust trees bloom. Another cold snap is called britches winter, or linsey-woolsey britches winter, when you’d wear your homespun long johns for the last time before warm weather sets in for good. Whippoorwill winter hits after blackberry winter, when the whippoorwills return from overwintering in Mexico, from what I’ve managed to find online. There are probably more “winters,” but these are the ones I know.
The “winters” remind me of planting by the signs of the moon. When I was growing up, a calendar with all the information needed on the best times to plant which crops was always hung on the wall near the washstand that had been repurposed into a telephone table. I can’t remember a lot of the details, but to garden by the signs, you plant when the moon is waxing and in a fertile sign of the Zodiac, which is a water or earth sign; and you weed, till the ground and harvest when the moon is waning and in a barren (air or fire) sign.
My grandfather and father planted corn when oak leaves were the size of a mouse’s ear, planted beans on Good Friday and planted potatoes in the dark of the moon in February or March, if memory serves. Maybe it was a coincidence, but we always had plenty to eat.
All this weather and planting talk now has me wanting to get outside and plant a few things for the first time in ages. Will Mother Nature cooperate?
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
