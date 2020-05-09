What an odd Mother’s Day. In this surreal time of physical distancing, family celebrations are taking an entirely different turn, especially when Mom is in a higher-risk category for complications if she is infected with COVID-19.
That doesn’t mean we can’t honor the special women in our lives with calls, texts, video chats, emails, etc. Perhaps we won’t take our visits as much for granted when this crisis is over and we can resume some semblance of normalcy.
Mother’s Day is bittersweet for many of us even at the best of times. We have “lost” our mothers or a child, or both, either through death or estrangement. My mother died 26 years ago; I miscarried a child more than 30 years ago when I was about two months into the pregnancy. I will never forget either one, but I have been fortunate to have many women who have become like mothers to me on the one hand, plus two amazing children and three equally amazing grandchildren on the other. Add in the three bonus grandchildren and the kids and grandkids I’ve semi-adopted along the way, and I can see just how truly blessed I am.
For me, Mother’s Day gives an opportunity to bring out special memories of Mama. Of course, she’s never far from me. Every time I pick up a book — Mama was a voracious reader — I can see her sitting in her favorite chair, legs crossed at the ankles, smoke from her ever-present cigarette curling around her face as she turned pages and let the rest of the world fall away. I often wonder what she’d think of her youngest child being a published author as well as a freelance journalist and editor.
I’m beginning to understand how Mama would be feeling about that this year. My own daughter, Emily Effler, has taken up writing as a hobby and is collaborating with our dear friend, Linda Kay Baker, in doing a free online magazine. Emily writes a column and writes features for the new publication, Blount and Beyond, and she also is one of the editors. The first issue was published April 19 with contributions from anyone who would like to do so. There are no ads, no compensation for any of the submitters, editors or Linda as the publisher. The monthly magazine is Linda’s way of helping her friends and neighbors, both near and far, to keep in touch during this time of crisis.
“While sheltering in place, I was thinking about all the people connected to Blount County and all the stories they must have,” Linda told me. “I launched the Blount and Beyond magazine to give people a way to share their talents, photos, stories and memories with others.” Linda put out a request for photos and stories and has had an enthusiastic response. It’s a family magazine and a faith-based magazine, and Linda plans to keep it that way. She said 500 people from 14 states opened the magazine’s first issue, currently online at https://www.paperturn-view.com/us/blount-and-beyond/blount-and-beyond-first-edition?pid=ODU85466.
Emily said she’s having a blast with the magazine.
“I really love that this magazine is small, free and local,” she said. “My hope is that people will share what’s important to them with their community, that all of us get to know each other and the area a little better, and that small businesses and charities will be able to show who they are and what they have to offer Blount County.” Anyone can send in photos or stories; you don’t have to be a professional. “All you have to have is a voice and something to say,” Emily said. “If anyone in Blount County has a talent, a hobby, a class they teach, a nonprofit, historical knowledge of the area, a topic they’re passionate about or just a funny story to share, they are welcome and encouraged to write about it and send it in.”
Small business owners who are struggling so much in this economy are encouraged to participate, too. “We don’t run ads, but you can either write about what you do and send it in, or I’d be happy to interview you and write it myself,” she said. “We also want to hear from kids! If your kid has something they want to share, send it in. I’m also going to include a story for and about kids in every issue.
“I hope Blount County enjoys this magazine. It is definitely my new favorite hobby, and I’m having a lot of fun with it!”
I’m also having fun with it, especially in seeing my daughter blossom as a writer. I have to chuckle at the irony — she sends me her copy to edit, and then I turn around and send her a story from me to edit! Somehow, I think Mama’s getting a kick out of it, too.
Blount and Beyond has a Facebook page where you can get more information. If you’d like to be placed on an email list for the link to the next issue, which publishes on May 17, email Linda1352@gmail.com.
