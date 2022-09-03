Labor Day weekend signals the approach of autumn, my favorite season. Cooler days, leaves changing from shades of green to every color in the rainbow, fall flowers to the glory — what’s not to love about it?
The changing of the season signals something else, too. Perhaps it’s because when the air becomes crisp and carries the scent of crunchy hickory leaves through open windows, visions of cleaning and decluttering dance in my head. Why this should be so, I couldn’t tell you, but when the urge hits, I know I’d better not argue with it. It doesn’t come very often and it leaves as quickly as it comes.
A sweet lady I interviewed a couple of weeks ago for a feature story told me she enjoys reading my columns, then she hesitated a second before asking, “Is your house really as cluttered as you write about?” I had to laugh and then admitted it is. I’m in no danger of being on an episode of “Hoarders,” mind you — and I know that because my loving daughter told me one time, after teasing me about it, that my house is nowhere close to a hoarder house although it’s pretty full of “stuff.” I simply tend to save things that will come in handy later on, such as historical clippings from newspapers, genealogical information, photographs, obituaries, books, canning jars, craft materials, plastic containers … you get the drift. But, there does come a time when these things must be dehoardified, organized and/or cleaned, and that time is now.
The last big project was in 2020 BC (Before COVID-19). That spring, like many other folks, I was furloughed from my freelance work and decided to put that time to good use purging the den. I made lots of progress, too, until COVID came calling. We’ll just say it’s been an interesting couple of years and leave it at that, but now I am slowly convincing myself to dive in again and see what progress can be made.
“Dive” is probably not the best word. I’m sticking my big toe in the cleaning pool to see what happens, and my first effort has been electronic decluttering. My email account was almost 90% full so the ox was in the ditch, I reckon. I’ve been steadily deleting old missives from 2017 through 2021 over the past couple of weeks. Really, what do I need with an ad from Kroger from two years ago? Anything of that nature, or the self-help emails that come in, or press releases that old, were deleted without opening even if the subject line happened to be intriguing. The only ones I’m keeping are flagged with their own color: those containing photos sent by my kids, other family members or friends are yellow; history and genealogy are purple; comments are green; and miscellaneous emails I need to read first are orange. I’m quite pleased at the progress. The total in my inbox has gone from more than 8,700 to 2,500 emails and will decrease even more as I continue. When the flagged emails with photos and historical info are printed, they will be deleted, too. That has to wait until my new printer is set up, another job on my list of things to do. I keep eyeing it as I would a snake in the corner. Technology is not my strong point so I’ll have to gather up my courage before taking the plunge into wireless printing, but it will be done. Sometime.
Labor Day weekend is a good time to get back into the physical decluttering project even if it’s still too hot to open windows, so I’ll let the electronic decluttering rest for a bit. One little corner, one box at a time, and pretty soon it will come together as it did in 2020 BC. Right?
I reckon we’ll just wait and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.