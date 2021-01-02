Journaling has become a quite popular pastime if online videos are any indication, and what better time to start a new journal than a New Year and its fresh start.
My first experience with journaling was after my mother died and I was experiencing so many feelings of loss. It helped me deal with those feelings to put them down on paper — the physical act of writing on an honest-to-goodness piece of paper in a composition book like my children used for their school work was so therapeutic. One thought followed another as I looked back on my life, from childhood up to the present day, at that time 1995. I wrote about my family, our holiday traditions, growing up in a “holler” on Blockhouse Road in rural Blount County, getting married, having children and observing their personality traits and similarities to many family members they’d not be privileged to meet — in this lifetime, anyway. Who could ever have guessed that some of those thoughts would become the basis for this column several years later? In a way, the column has become my very public “journal,” one that I hope gives encouragement, information and maybe a chuckle or two along the way for those who read it.
Journaling has been a way to hold onto sanity at times, too, where very private thoughts and feelings could be expressed, observed, processed and dealt with. Once this was done and I had time to reflect, it was equally beneficial for my mental health to take those pages and shred or burn them in a symbolic way of letting go of the thoughts and feelings. And just to make sure the thoughts remain private in case I’m not around to shred the pages, my kids have been instructed to destroy anything I’ve noted as “personal” without reading it. At this point in time, they won’t be tempted! Anything for my eyes only has already been taken care of.
If you’d like to use something more formal than the spiral bound notebooks I’ve been using, any number of blank journals of various sizes and colors are on the market and tailored for whatever type of entries you’d want to record. Some have pages with suggestions for entries, while others are totally blank. You could also make your own from scratch as a crafter I met several years ago does. The cover of the journal is made from cardboard boxes such as cereal or crackers would come in, covered with fabric or scrapbooking papers, and the pages inside are from scrapbooking or other papers arranged in bundles, called “signatures.” The crafter sews the signatures, which can be any amount of pages, into the binding much as a book is sewn together. The number of signatures depends on how deep the cover is. Watching her make the journals was fascinating, and I bought a few to have on hand.
I found some videos online showing how these and what are called “junk journals” are made, and I foresee a crafting session where I will make some of my own using my stash of scrapbooking papers. My thought is to have several signatures, one for Bible verses and inspirational quotes, my thoughts on life in general, nature photos and the funny things my grandchildren say and do—handwritten, of course. It should be a quite pleasant task and one to keep my mental health intact, especially in these days of social distancing and keeping close to home. Anything more personal can be kept separately.
Having something to look forward to doing is a great way to start a New Year. May each of you find yourself with an equally pleasant task and a beneficial way to face life with hope and joy.
