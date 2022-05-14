Two pots of flowers are now on my patio, a Mothers Day gift from my son and daughter-in-law. Marigolds and petunias and a plant that reminds me a bit of Sweet William, a mixture of red, purple, golden yellow and pink that are a delight to see when I open the back door or the patio blinds. My son took great care to place the pots at exactly the same point from the patio’s edge, three feet in from the right and three feet in from the left.
He inherited that little quirk from me, although I’m not sure he has ever been conscious of it. It’s not a difficult trait to see if you’re looking for it. As “carefree” as I am with cleaning and decluttering, things have to be symmetrically placed or it drives me nuts.
Take the fireplace mantel, for example. A large print with Scripture on it — “This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” — hangs dead center on the wall above. About a foot in on the left and on the right are two cherished gifts, one a framed 8 by 10 print given to me as a Christmas present by an artist friend several years ago, the other a weathered cedar shake with a Cades Cove scene on it painted by “Granny” Inez Adams and given to me by her family as a remembrance of her after her death. Each is flanked by an oil lantern on one side and a candle on the other. In the very center of the mantel, beneath the scripture print, I have two, 5 by 7 framed cross-stitch pieces that I did long before my career as a writer began. Each one is placed about an inch inside the frame of the large print. To finish off the décor, an essential oil diffuser is on one end and a crocheted Christmas tree I made for Mama circa 1980 is on the other. Christmas is over but I like seeing it there and it’s consistent with the “triangle” formed by the other pieces. I’ll probably put it away one of these days, but you can bet money another similarly sized piece will take its place — or the diffuser will be moved. That’s just the way I roll.
One thing is off kilter, however, and it’s bugged me for awhile. Some cassette tapes are stacked amid the other things. Yes, cassette tapes. My daughter brought a combination record player/tape player/CD player/radio over here so we could play all the music that’s been collected here for the grandkids. It looks like one of the old-fashioned phonographs from the 1940s or ’50s but it’s a modern wonder of engineering. We can play a Hank Williams record purchased in the 1960s, a cassette tape from the ’90s or a CD from 10 years ago on that thing. The problem with the cassettes is a 2-year-old granddaughter who almost got away with pulling the tape out of the cartridge … her brother put the cassettes on the mantel to keep her little fingers away. I can’t think of a safer place so there they stay. I need to dig out some more of them and put a similar stack on the other side.
Even my piles of “stuff” have to be symmetrical, believe it or not. They may be knee-high, but they’ll all be the same height, and for some reason, the larger files/papers/books end up on the top. Why? Who knows. I really do try to combat my nature and do this the logical way, with larger stuff on the bottom. Sometimes it starts out well but it always ends the same.
Could the thrill of seeing how long it takes to topple be the reason I do this? Or perhaps testing my skill in removing a smaller book from near the base of the pile, like my own personal game of paper Jenga?
We all have our little oddities, I reckon. What a boring world it would be if we didn’t, right? I know one thing: I would have a whole lot less to write about!
