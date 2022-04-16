My daughter, Emily, and I have started a tradition in which she will pick up pizza occasionally and bring it and her four children, ages 2 to 14, to my house for supper and a visit. We try to do so on a regular basis, and this week was the time we planned to do it.
Here is Emily’s text on the day of the visit:
I was just talking to the kids about how we were going to go see Mamaw about 4 and Ivey pointed to herself and yelled, “MY Mamaw!”
I said, “She’s Seth’s Mamaw, too.”
“MY MAMAW!”
“And she’s Ellie’s Mamaw, too.”
“Noooo!”
“And she’s Tommy’s Mamaw.”
“NOOOO!”
Then Ellie said, “Ivey, we can share Mamaw.” And she screeched, “MIIIIIINE!!!”
You can guess which one is the 2-year-old! Emily said she should have disciplined Ivey for throwing such a tantrum but she was laughing too hard … and of course, she had to text me the details. My reply: “OK, Ivey is definitely in the will.”
That led me into thinking about how we, as Christians, can fall into that same attitude concerning our Savior, Jesus Christ. I’ve been guilty of that, I’m sorry to say, thinking that in some ways, a different denomination somehow doesn’t have it “right” and that this Jesus is mine alone because, after all, I’m the one who has the tightest grasp on the truth.
How smug. And how wrong. John 3:16 (NIV) puts it in perspective: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Whoever. Not just this middle-aged, overweight, imperfect, highly flawed, saved-by-grace Southern Baptist.
I have been privileged — blessed — to share some stories in The Daily Times about two events that tie into this: Race to Jesus was held April 3-6 and Good Good Friday, scheduled for Good Friday, April 15, were both sponsored through the Faith and Family Coalition of Blount County’s Awake21 initiative.
If you are unfamiliar with Awake21, it began when some people of faith, including my dear friends Judge David Duggan, Don Thompson and Les Burnette, began meeting in prayer with a focus on unity of believers. As explained on the website, awake21.com, they based this on Ephesians 4:3, “Endeavoring to keep the unity of the spirit in the bond of peace. There is ONE body and ONE spirit even as you are called in ONE hope of your calling, ONE Lord, ONE Faith, ONE Baptism, ONE God and Father of all, who is above all and through all, and in you all.” Also on the website, “We refuse to allow politics, race, denomination, or any other non-essential divisive difference to separate or damage our Kingdom Unity.”
As word spread, more and more men and women of God became involved. The result was Awake21, a three-week revival held in January intended to include 21 days, 21 churches and 21 messages from speakers regardless of denomination. The services were available online as well as in the physical buildings — and far surpassed what organizers had expected. Billy Arnett, worship director at RIO Townsend, told me when I interviewed him for Good Good Friday, “In the first 21 days of this year, we reached over 102,000 people. We had public attendance of over 8,500 people, and we had over 56,000 that viewed it on Facebook over livestream. We had another 22,000 that viewed it on our website. In the 21 days, we reached 21 countries around the world.”
Psalm 133:1 (NIV) sums it up: “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!”
Somehow, Ivey’s tantrum triggered these thoughts today. I’m her mamaw, but I’m also mamaw to her three siblings and two cousins and any other siblings or cousins who come along later. There’s enough Mamaw to go around.
And there’s enough Jesus to go around, too. All you have to do is ask.
