I’ve collected postcards for years, so it was especially enjoyable to volunteer to scan some scrapbooks full of postcards from 1907 to around 1914 that had been donated to the Greenback Heritage Museum. The recipients of the majority of the cards I’ve scanned thus far are Mr. or Mrs. W.H. Jones of “Kizer, Tennessee,” and sometimes “Unitia, Tennessee,” although quite a few are addressed to various other people with addresses in Loudon, Greenback, even Oliver Springs.
Some of the postcards depict scenes from this area — Loudon, Greenback, Maryville, Knoxville — and from as far away as Kansas, where one of the senders apparently lived. Some are also the “real photo” postcards of people who are probably relatives of the recipients. No names are included, unfortunately.
Other postcards show scenes from Chicago, New York, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and even one of Norway. I wonder, did the senders visit all these places or were the postcards sold locally? That’s something I’ll have to research, unless a reader knows the answer and will email me.
Cartoon scenes were popular, too, illustrations of married life — one showed a man’s legs sticking out of a dog house while a dog lay sleeping beside the house with the caption, “Spending the night with a friend” — or a father surrounded by crying babies. Others were more generic and just simply fun little ways for the senders to let the recipients know they were in their thoughts. There was also a scattering of political cartoons, two of these imploring President Theodore Roosevelt to run for another term.
The notes written are very short snippets of life. Postcards don’t allow for much text; perhaps we could consider them the earliest versions of Twitter? On some of these, the sender wrote in rings around the illustration or even on the face of the illustration itself to get as much text in as possible.
I did a bit of research on the history of postcards from the Smithsonian Institution’s website at siarchives.si.edu. Here’s a new word for the day: deltiology, or the collection of postcards. According to the site, on Feb. 27, 1861, the US Congress passed an act that allowed privately printed cards, weighing one ounce or under, to be sent in the mail. That same year, John P. Charlton or “Carlton” copyrighted the first postcard in America.
In 1872, Congress passed legislation approving government production of postal cards, and on May 1, 1873, the first was issued. One side was for a message and the other side was for the recipient’s address.
By law, the government postcards were the only ones allowed to bear the term “Postal Card.” Private publishers were still allowed to print them, but they were more expensive to mail than the government-produced cards, 2 cents instead of 1 cent. That changed in 1898 when private printing companies were allowed to produce “private mailing cards” — a phrase required to be included on the card — that could be sent for 1 cent. Only the recipient’s address was permitted on the back, and if the front contained an image, a small space was left for a message. The phrase was allowed to be dropped in 1901. By 1907, laws changed again and the “Divided Back Period,” from 1907 to 1915 began, allowing the back of the postcard to have an address on the right side and a message on the left. The next phase is the “White Border Period,” from 1915 to 1930.
The popularity of postcards fell during this time period and printers saved ink by leaving a white border around the images.
I had always wondered about the postcards with real photos, and that question was answered. According to the website, these were first produced using the Kodak “postcard camera,” which could take a picture and then print a postcard-size negative of the picture, complete with a divided back and place for postage.
If you want to learn the complete story on the evolution of the postcard, visit the Smithsonian’s website. To learn more about the holdings of the Greenback Heritage Museum, plan a visit during its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It’s located at 6725 Morganton Road, Greenback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.