I have collected recipes for decades. If you check one of the bookcases in my den, you’ll see it filled with cookbooks, the majority of them published by local churches and organizations or ones I’ve picked up on travels to such places as Williamsburg, Va. Another shelf on a bookcase in a spare bedroom holds additional cookbooks acquired from various sources, including some I purchased and others that came as unsolicited review copies in the newsroom.
I also have quite the collection of recipes torn from magazines and newspapers. Wherever my family has lived, from Blount County to just outside Chattanooga or Nashville, from Louisiana to New York, I’ve perused the local newspaper pages for anything I thought might appeal to my family’s taste or piqued my interest at the time. Louisiana was a great place for recipes out of the norm for this Appalachian-American, with exotic names like lemon doberge cake, crawfish etouffee, shrimp remoulade or fried alligator. I eagerly tried my hand at the first three, especially the doberge cake, which is similar to an apple stack cake in construction. It’s made with seven thin layers of white cake, six layers of lemon pudding and covered with a lemon glaze. These three became family favorites, all the more special because they were only for special occasions. On the other hand, there was no way I was cooking alligator meat no matter how many times the words “it tastes just like chicken” appeared. Not gonna cook it, not gonna eat it.
At first, the recipe clippings were put into a drawer or a box or wherever I found to stick them; then I became industrious enough to trim them down neatly and glue them to pages in those old magnetic photo albums that were once so plentiful. They are still plentiful at my house—when I went on what I call “the covid quarantine cleaning spree” last spring, I found six … “Found” is not necessarily the right word. “Rediscovered” is more apt, since I had not used these collections since my kids grew up and moved into their own homes. And I vaguely recall another photo album around here somewhere with a green paisley binder. It will turn up eventually.
The recipes I now use the most are stuck loosely in the cookbook I’ve relied on since before my children were born, “Betty Crocker’s Cookbook, New and Revised,” copyright 1978, purchased new not long after my marriage. I keep it in the kitchen, easy to find, and now I make a concerted effort to keep all my favorites in that one spot. These include clippings and other recipes scribbled on whatever piece of paper is handy at the time. An example: Several years ago, I needed the white icing recipe handed down from Mama but I couldn’t find the cookbook that it had originally been handwritten in. It’s now scratched on an old envelope after a frantic call to my sister. I also occasionally have to resort to texting my daughter when a particular recipe I use only at holidays goes missing. When she got married, I gifted her with a cookbook of my recipes—the gift that keeps on giving, right? Just for the record, the white icing recipe was not included. Part of the directions includes knowing the syrup is ready when it “spins a thread,” not something my daughter is inclined to mess with. Neither is making jelly using only sugar and blackberry juice when the right consistency is when two blobs run together on the edge of metal spoon held above the boiling pot.
It’s time I start gathering up some of the cookbooks and either have a yard sale or donate them to a worthy cause, after my daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughter look through to see what they want to keep. Seriously, if I cooked 10 new recipes a day for the rest of my life, I’d still only touch the tip of the iceberg, so why not give them a new home?
We’ll see how that works out. In the meantime, that doberge cake sure does sound good …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.