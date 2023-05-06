I deactivated my Facebook account almost exactly four years ago, but at the urging of several friends, I decided to hop back on and see if the hate and discontent from earlier had slowed to a dull roar instead of a constant clamor. As one friend told me, I could block or hide posts from the offending parties, so with a bit of anxiety over what I might find, I made my first post in four years earlier this week.
I am pleased to report that the experiment in returning to social media has been a success as I’ve reconnected with friends and family, both those close to home and in far-flung places. The response to my coming back to the Facebook fold has been heartwarming, and I’ve enjoyed catching up. It’s like attending a big family and friends (virtual) reunion. I did hide several people, though. If my blood pressure went up reading their posts, I figured that was the prudent thing to do.
Speaking of reunions, the Everett High School Class of 1973 has finalized plans for the 50-year celebration. It begins at 2 p.m. June 24, with a cookout at 3 p.m., at the home of one of our classmates at 1127 Johnson Road, Maryville. Cost is $10 per person, due by June 15 and payable to Debbie Spears (nee McKinney). Mail to PO Box 52186, Knoxville, TN 37950. Organizers say the venue is fully handicapped accessible, and family members are also welcome to attend. If you’re on Facebook, check out the page, Everett ’73 Reunions, — another reason I reactivated my account. If you’re not on Facebook, email our classmate Diane Welch Hudson at elizabethwelch7@gmail.com.
My cousin Bonnie in Illinois emailed to tell me about a friend of hers who is hosting a “birthday card party” for her daughter, Stephanie, who is turning 50 on May 18, to see if I’d like to participate. Once I read more about this remarkable lady, I was in! And with Bonnie’s permission, I’m sharing Stephanie’s inspiring story with readers here in case others would like to join me in sending birthday wishes.
Bonnie said Stephanie has a rare disease in which tumors develop all over her body. “She has a serious condition with a big, long name that means she has tumors in her lungs,” Bonnie told me in the email. “She also developed tumors in her brain as a baby … She has the mental capacity of a 9- or 10-year-old but is able to live on her own with a lot of supervision. She is a sweetheart but has so many health issues.
“She works, has a paper route and has worked at grocery stores and restaurants,” as well as dog sits for her mom, Bonnie wrote. “She rides her bike to work and loves working and is a hard worker. People in the little town of Mackinaw (Illinois) know who she is; people look out for her which I think is absolutely amazing.
“She loves to get mail,” Bonnie added. “I thought it might be fun if she got several (cards) from out of state. … She would just be over the moon if she got mail from someone out of state.”
If you’d like to join me in sending birthday wishes — cards, notes, etc. — mail them to Steph “Sam” Schmidgall, 212 W. 5th Street, Mackinaw, IL 61755. Mention that you heard about her birthday through Bonnie G.
Mother’s Day is next Sunday, and I remember what my mother, now deceased, would say every year when we asked what she would like as a gift. “All I want is a kind word,” she’d say. So, in honor and in memory of my mother, I will give all the kind words I can to as many women — and men — as I can. I hope you’ll do the same.
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” Mother Teresa.
