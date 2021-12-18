One of the Christmas traditions in my family is to have Christmas punch. The recipe, exactly as my mother and older sisters made it back in the 1970s, is to mix together 6 packs of lime Kool-aid, 1 large can of pineapple juice, 1 large can of orange juice and 6 cups of sugar, then add water to make 3 gallons. After that was done, they put the liquid in plastic 1-gallon milk jugs thoroughly washed, of course — which then went into the freezer. Naturally, they wouldn’t fill the jugs completely — as I discovered the hard way when I started making the punch on my own, it can make quite a mess in the freezer when the liquid expands and blows the lid off the jug! My system then became to fill the jugs to near the top of the handle only. What was left over had its own container, if it lasted long enough to go into the freezer.
The extra headspace was necessary for another reason, too. When Christmas Day came, the jugs were removed from the freezer and then someone would shake them at regular intervals during the thawing process so the punch would have a yummy, slushy texture when served.
That was the ideal scenario, anyway. Sometimes, in a time crunch, I recall beating the frozen jugs of punch with a hammer to help break the liquid into chunks, then cutting away the top of the milk jug with a knife and putting the punch into the bowl to finish thawing. An ice pick was kept nearby to continue the process.
As I later married and had children of my own, I continued the tradition but with some modifications. Lime Kool-aid was no longer available, so lemon-lime was substituted. I didn’t buy the cans of juice, either, opting instead for the frozen concentrate versions and reconstituting them. That brings up a question: Are 46-ounce canned juices still on the market? Or is this something my grandchildren won’t have a clue about?
All these things came to my mind today as I opened a text from my daughter, now the mother of four, who is replicating some of the same recipes I gleaned over the years from my mother and sisters. “When you make three gallons of punch, what did you put it in to freeze it?” she asked.
Bittersweet memories came flooding back from all the years we have celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with such a simple pleasure. In my mind’s eye, I can see Mama tending to the punch bowl, serving the children and adults, sipping from her own clear plastic cup. In the copious number of Christmas photos I have taken over the years, those same plastic cups pop up like a common theme connecting the years and our family. Now that I’m aware of it, it’s amazing how many of these cups are visible in the photos, either sitting on a table in the background, in someone’s hand, or in the process of being refilled.
Even now, my older sister always has this punch at her home on Christmas Day. For some reason, I stopped making it, though. I wonder why? Knowing that my daughter is making it for her family now is comforting and at the same time, awe-inspiring, as I think about how our roles have reversed over the years, just as they did with my mother and me, with Mama and my sisters.
It’s only Kool-aid and sugar and fruit juice. What makes this punch, merely a vamped-up version of a kids’ summer treat, so special?
It’s the connections to home, to family, to ties that can’t be broken even when the people we love most are celebrating the miracle of Jesus’s birth, death and resurrection with the guest of honor, himself.
This, I think, is the true meaning of Christmas — the greatest gift, love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.