Becoming immersed in a book and the lives of its characters is one of the finest blessings in life. When that book gives you a shiver up your spine and gets your mind thinking that perhaps there’s more to this life than what we can see and touch and explain in earthbound terms, so much the better.
I found such a book recently in “The Lady in the Woods” by Maria Bluni after receiving an email from her publicist asking if I’d be interested in a review copy. Most of the time I will focus on local authors who have the fortitude to write and publish a book, but occasionally publications from outside our area will pique my interest, and I will accept the offer of a copy to consider for a mention. “The Lady in the Woods” (Austin Macauley Publishers; 232 pages) definitely did not disappoint.
The book is Bluni’s debut novel, a romantic suspense with paranormal overtones, and is reminiscent of those of Nora Roberts. The main characters are Mariah Talbot and Andrew Madden, described in the book blurb as follows:
“Mariah Talbot seems to lead a charmed life. Successful and talented, she is an interior designer in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and, by all accounts, is fulfilling her dreams. But appearances can be deceiving. Few people know the truth about her tragic past and why she guards her heart so fiercely, or the fact she is still very much in love with a ghost.
“Andrew Madden is a partner in one of Boston’s elite law firms. Bracing himself for a confrontation on his commute to work one morning, the last thing he expects is to be captivated by the woman who emerges from her car. Mariah is unlike any woman he has ever met, and their attraction is instant. But as he soon discovers, there is much more to her than meets the eye. He clings to the hope that with time, she will come to trust him completely.
“But time is precious and fleeting. Neither of them could have predicted the bizarre twist of fate that alters the course of their lives forever. Only when Andrew embarks on his own journey, unraveling the haunting secrets of Mariah’s past, does he finally come to understand that love never dies ... and neither does the soul.”
Bluni weaves a marvelous tale, subtly lighting upon topics such as grief and loss, reconciliation, forgiveness, going forward as healing takes place, and what may lie beyond the boundaries of our five senses. I was immediately pulled into the story and couldn’t put the book down until I had devoured every page. Some of those “bizarre twists” caught me by surprise — not an easy thing to do — and I confess, I gasped when I read them.
I found the book well-written, easy to read, filled with enough suspense to keep my imagination and interest sizzling yet not so frightening or upsetting that I was hesitant to read it before going to bed.
The author grew up in Huntington, N.Y., and has a Master of Arts degree in English Literature. According to her bio, “She holds a deep appreciation for the natural world and has been exploring the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the inspiration for ‘The Lady in the Woods,’ for most of her life.” She has two adult children and currently lives in Massachusetts with her husband, a golden retriever and two cats.
“The Lady in the Woods” retails for $14.95 and is available at Amazon.com or from the publisher at www.austin
macauley.com/us. Ebooks are available on Amazon.com for $4.95.
