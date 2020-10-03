The day you will be reading this column is Oct. 4, the 278th day of 2020. Only 88 days remain in this strange, disquieting year of upheavals.
How will we use the days left?
I read something that resonated with me as I have sought out ways to keep myself healthy, both mentally and physically. To paraphrase, if our thoughts are constantly on the past — the mistakes we made, the life we once had, etc. — we tend toward depression. If our thoughts dwell too much in the future — such as bills we have to pay, going to the doctor, work we must do, etc. — we are consumed with anxiety and fear. On the other hand, by living in the present moment and expressing gratitude for the good and lovely things that come our way, we stay in a healthier place emotionally.
In other words, as the Bible tells us in Proverbs 23:7, “As a man thinks, so is he.”
It’s not easy to bring your thoughts into captivity as 2 Corinthians 10:5 admonishes. It’s not easy at all, and I speak from experience as someone who has battled depression and anxiety for many years. I also speak from experience in saying it can be done, and staying in the present moment is one tool to break through that prison door of depression and anxiety.
I’ve shared a particular Bible verse in the past, and now I share it again. From Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.”
Here’s what I am meditating on right now as I write this column:
My beautiful granddaughter is celebrating her 13th birthday. What a blessing she is! She’s a lovely, thoughtful, caring young woman, a talented artist and writer, and we are all so proud of her. Thoughts of her bring a smile to my face and pleasure to my heart.
The sunlight is streaming through my back door. I feel its warmth caressing my arm and the side of my face.
Looking out the back door, I see squirrels scurrying about, their gray fur glistening in the same sunlight that warms my face. I truly see them: the way their tails flick up and down as they perch in one spot for a second, how their “hands” handle the morsel of food they’ve found. I also see the maple tree’s rough bark, the few leaves with tinges of red mixed with the green leaves of summer, the shape of the branches.
I hear the silence of a day in the country broken only by a few chirps from critters in the woods next door. Behind me, in the kitchen, the new refrigerator hums. In front of me, computer keys clatter.
I smell the hot tea in my Tennessee orange mug, laced with a bit of lemon juice and honey. I taste it, and the scents come alive on my tongue.
Right now. That’s what we all have, the only reality. Remember the past but don’t live there; look to the future sparingly and plan accordingly, but don’t move ahead before the time has come. Savor the moment you have, right now.
Note: Oct. 4-10 is Mental Illness Awareness Week, and Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. For information, see:
• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at www.nami.org/get-involved/awareness-events/mental-illness-awareness-week
• Mental Health America at https://mhana
• World Health Organization at www.who.int/campaigns/world-men
tal-health-day/world-mental-health-day-2020
