As my One Word for 2020, I chose “savor.” Focusing on that word and the concept behind it of appreciating what’s in the here and now has opened my senses to a better understanding of the blessings all around me that I have often taken for granted.
Just this week, I’ve had so many of these blessings. They come in different forms at different times. Let me tell you about a few of them.
Reconnecting with old friends. In a quite serendipitous turn of events, I was at the right place at the right time to meet with a couple of ladies, Jean and Carolyn, who I used to work with before they retired, and I haven’t seen them in years. The two are friends of long standing and try to meet for lunch every Thursday, barring the unforeseen. On this particular Thursday, I decided to have lunch at the very time and the very place where they were. As I walked through looking for a table, I heard my name and turned to see them already seated. We chatted for a couple of minutes and then I ended up at the table with them. We had such a good visit! Lots of laughs, a little bit of gossip and no thoughts of anything at that moment in time except friends enjoying time together. That’s something to savor, isn’t it?
Fun times. At one point in the conversation with Jean and Carolyn, Jean looked at me and pointedly asked, “What do you do for fun?” The first thing out of my mouth was, “Fun? What is that? I know not of what you speak.” Jean was not going to take that for an answer, and rightly so. We all need some fun in our lives, not chained to responsibilities 24/7. We all need that time to savor and just be. For me, fun is doing exactly what we were doing at lunch that day, or hanging out with my kids and grandkids, or taking off on a whim with my bestie and having a girls’ weekend somewhere, or visiting some of my favorite places in nature, like Fort Loudon or the Chota and Tanasi memorials or taking a drive on Foothills Parkway. Or it can be as simple as curling up with a good book, wrapped up in an afghan with cup of hot tea.
People who care. I sometimes forget to remember just how blessed I am with people who care about me. When storms came through last week, two friends called to make sure I was aware of severe weather heading in. They know I don’t get on Facebook now and that I rarely have the television or radio going and wanted me to know to watch out. My son called afterward to make sure I was OK and no damage to my house. Later in the week, a couple of other friends called to see why I didn’t have a column last week—in Max’s words, “We wanted to make sure you hadn’t got fired or quit or got sick.” Nope, the story was so long, I decided not to do a column. Having people go to these efforts when they certainly don’t have to makes you feel special, and it makes you step back and savor the relationships you have.
Special treats. Don’t you love having a special treat on a special occasion? For me, it’s usually a dessert. I have cut back on sweets for some time now, but there is nothing better than a nice, big slice of cheesecake with strawberries on top. I had a coupon for a free dessert in celebration of my upcoming birthday—the Big 65!—and that treat is now in my refrigerator just waiting for the proper moment. I will eat it slowly, savoring every morsel. I had intended to share with one of my besties, who took me to dinner for my birthday this week, but we were too full to eat it. So, now I’m looking forward to savoring both it and the memory of our dinner together.
All these blessings and more are definitely to be savored and appreciated. They are the gifts that make life worth living, and I am so thankful to have each one.
