Suspended upside down in an overturned vehicle just outside of Wartburg was not the way I expected to conclude a productive, enjoyable working weekend.
Neither did my BFF, the driver, but that’s exactly where we found ourselves on May 17 on the way home from Historic Rugby. We may never know the full story behind our adventure, which left us thankful to be on this side of the dirt and able to tell the tale, but one thing’s for certain: If we had not believed in miracles and divine protection before the accident, we certainly do now.
My friend and I decided to venture to Rugby last weekend, the first time I had been out since COVID-19 shut the world down. She had been keeping check on the safety of traveling to Rugby and felt it would be safe to spend some time there working on a project we are collaborating on. So, I reluctantly agreed, attributing my hesitation to having been at home for more than a year.
We accomplished quite a bit on our project during work sessions Saturday and Sunday, leaving for home on that Monday. We were just outside of Wartburg when it dawned on her that she didn’t remember putting something important in her bag, so she pulled into a church parking lot to check. Sure enough, she had left it in Rugby, so we started back.
On the way out of the parking lot, before we entered the roadway, the front tire slipped off the pavement and the car rolled into a deep and wide ditch, hitting passenger side first, and landed on its top. She ended up over the steering wheel on top of the dashboard. My seatbelt held so I was suspended upside down for 10 to 15 minutes until emergency personnel from Morgan County got there, longer considering they had to scope out the situation first.
I had some nice bruises in the shape of the seat belt and from banging against the door, and perhaps from the door-side airbags deploying. My right side hit first and my right shoulder and leg took quite a beating. But I’m telling you what’s the truth, God was looking out for us. BFF bumped her head and had a headache but the next day it was gone; she said she isn’t bruised or sore, another miracle. The biggest miracle in the series of miracles is that she and I both walked away from the accident under our own power.
I called my son at work in Oak Ridge, and he came to pick us up at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Wartburg. He actually arrived there before we did since the police officer who was transporting us had to stay at the accident site until the vehicle was removed. That’s the first and hopefully the last ride I take in the back of a police car!
Another miracle: My camera, both our laptops, and our voice recorders all survived without a scratch. Somehow, the battery charger for my camera that I keep in a pocket on the outside of the case flew out of the pocket and landed in the back. BFF and her husband found it the next day when they went to look at the car with their adjuster. She brought it to me, and I plugged it in and it charged the battery with no problem. Even the duffel bag with my clothes and toiletries survived intact, zipper still closed, as did the ice chests BFF had brought to transport food and water for the weekend. Her biggest loss was all her toiletries and an expensive pair of sunglasses.
Someone asked me if I was scared when all this came to pass. Honestly, I was not. My first thoughts as we rolled were, “Well, this is going to make a heck of a column,” and looking around to observe everything that would occur during the extrication process. I had the surety in my spirit that we were both going to be fine — another God-thing.
The emergency personnel and the lady who almost immediately came to our aid — we don’t know where she came from or where she went — were all fantastic. We can’t give them enough credit. They are probably still shaking their heads about the two full-figured “older” women they rescued who walked away from what could easily have been serious injury or fatality, especially the one who replied, when asked how she was doing before being released from the seatbelt, “I’m fine, just hanging around.” Yes, that was yours truly, and it just popped out of my mouth automatically without a thought.
My bruises are fading, and I’m getting treatment for the shoulder and leg. I’m giving thanks every day for the men and women who served us in the wreck and for this new perspective on life as I seek the purpose my friend and I were left here to fulfill. I guess God is not finished with me writing stuff yet!
Don’t believe in miracles? Well, I do. The fact that I’m here right now writing this column is all the proof I need.
