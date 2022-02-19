My daughter took some photos of us and her children back in January on my birthday. One in particular was of the two of us alone, with me looking at her with a puzzled, baffled expression on my face. The photo was a total accident — she was taking it with her cellphone, and instead of an immediate result, a short lag gave me just enough time to look at her and say, “Why didn’t it go off?” That’s the moment captured. She’s smiling at the camera, and I’m saying, “Huh?”
I still laugh every time I see the photo, and Emily couldn’t help but share it on her Facebook page with the post, “Look at the adoring gaze my mother is giving me while we visited for her birthday. If I had a quarter for every time she’d looked at me like this, I could have afforded a better gift than the pizza we brought.”
Since I’m no longer on Facebook, she sent me a screenshot of the comments. Several of her elementary and high school friends said, “I remember that look!”
Bless their hearts. I guess motherhood has always been a bit confusing to me!
Other things make me shake my head in amazement and say, “Huh?” nowadays, too. For instance, the store-brand box of garbage bags I ordered along with some prescriptions and other things from the pharmacy I use. These were low-cost bags intended to go with me from room to room as I declutter rather than use the better, more expensive bags that I prefer for kitchen trash, ones thicker and with a pretty smell to (supposedly) mask the aroma of old meat papers and rotten stuff found in the back of the fridge.
Well, it didn’t quite turn out as expected. The first bag pulled out of the box was quite long. OK, I mused, maybe two came out together. I started pulling the plies apart looking for the top of the bag and instead found a Chinese puzzle. No opening! It was sealed at both ends! I’m sure I gave the bag the same look I gave Emily. The bag was taller than I am, seams all around and no way to get garbage inside. The second and third ones pulled out were exactly the same.
These would have made excellent body bags if an opening was sliced in one end or the other. I wonder, what would the garbage man have thought if I’d filled it with a body shape and left it in the bin? No way could I have carried it to the road with that much stuff in it, so I gave up on that idea as well as my cleaning intentions for the evening and left the long swaths of plastic in the den to figure out later.
One plan I came up with was to bedevil my son with them. I was going to ask him to get me a trash bag and see how long it took him to get frustrated and shred the darn thing, but when he was here, I forgot. Plan B was a bit more useful if not as amusing. Since my “bag” was sealed at both ends, why not cut it in half to make two bags and use a twist tie to close the ragged tops?
Success! Both bags were filled with “stuff” from my den decluttering and the tops tied together enough to keep the trash from spilling out — I couldn’t find twist ties close by and didn’t want to interrupt the cleaning mojo to look for them elsewhere. I was quite proud of myself for both getting rid of more clutter and also my ingenuity in figuring out how to use those darn bags instead of throwing them away. What irony! Throwing away trash bags?
Sometimes it’s the little victories that make life more bearable. Right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.