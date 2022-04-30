I received an email recently asking if I would be interested in receiving a review copy of a new book. The description was intriguing — a mix of history, humor and outlandish plot twists, so I agreed to consider it in spite of the title, which may be off-putting to many readers of this column.
Before I give the title, here’s the description of the book:
“It’s the story of Erin Ashford — a modern-day historian who finds the diary of America’s ‘founding groupie,’ Addie Essex, who claims to have stolen a souvenir from every single one of her liaisons and hidden them in a secret vault. Erin sets out to authenticate the diary and find the location of the vault, which leads her on an international hunt for the truth. But she’s not alone. Along the way, Erin and her two friends face a myriad of challenges: an angry and vengeful former history professor, a zealous English detective, a taser-wielding librarian, an angry cemetery caretaker, a clueless ex-boyfriend, an even more clueless yet very lustful student, and certainly not least, a bumbling fanatical group of Americans who claim to be the ancestors of Addie Essex herself.”
The name of the book derives from the name of that “fanatical group of Americans”— “Bastards of the Revolution,” authored by Pres Maxson. It was released on April 5.
The book begins as Erin Ashford, a teaching assistant at the Sir-Richard-on-the-Sister Village College in England as well as its assistant school historian, assistant librarian and assistant croquet team equipment manager, is asked to research a package received by the history department from an anonymous source containing a portion of a diary purported to have been kept by Addie Essex from 1776 to 1810. The diary details Essex’s interactions with such notables as Ben Franklin, James Madison, John Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and more.
As Erin and her friend Kyra become more interested in determining the legitimacy, pardon the pun, of the manuscript, they travel from England to the United States and then to France trying to track down the diary’s writer and confirm that she did, indeed, intimately know all the key players of the American Revolution. The proof would be in finding the vault where Essex had hidden all her souvenirs, some of them quite valuable if still extant and thus of great interest to the treasure-hunting Americans, who felt entitled to the “inheritance.” The two women are soon joined in their quest by a man who has his own reasons for finding the truth.
The book intersperses diary passages with the present-day search for Addie Essex’s treasure vault as well as comical interactions with the fanatical Americans, Scotland Yard, the Queen’s Palace Guard, French police and individuals that are as quirky as their names — Roger Houndsmouth, Fackle Whackerton and Calbert J. Causeway Jr., for example.
The book was entertaining even if I did cringe at the verbiage of the diary excerpts of Essex, who was from Virginia.
Perhaps I’m wrong, and it wouldn’t be the first time, but the words and “accent” don’t fit those that would have been written by a woman of that era or that place. As a history buff and genealogist, I had to keep reminding myself that this is a book of fiction and not intended to be a discourse in history, although a bit more realism in the diary passages’ voice would have been less distracting.
You’ll need to suspend any thoughts of reality as you read, but some of the passages did make me laugh out loud. The twists and turns of the plot are as winding and abrupt as any Smoky Mountain dirt road but they also make you slow down and enjoy the ride as you discover the surprises around the next bend.
This is the fourth book by Maxson, an associate creative director at an in-house ad agency who lives in Carmel, Ind., with his wife and three children. He’s a graduate of the University of Iowa and received his MBA at Butler University. The book, which is independently published, contains 301 pages and is available in paperback at Amazon.com for $14.99.
