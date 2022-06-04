Life is so hectic that we are often pulled and pushed from one thing to the next without ever really having an opportunity to recharge and renew before we have to start on the next task. I’m guilty of that. Even if the physical “doing” is calm for a little while, my brain keeps whirling with all that I should be doing, planning, overseeing or researching.
It’s exhausting.
My “word” for 2022 is “play.” I haven’t done much of that, unless you count playing those totally inane video games on my phone and then chastising myself after spending entirely too much time on them. This is not “playing.” It’s avoidance, plus it’s not doing my eyes any good to stare at a small screen for what often turns into hours at a time. Do I even really remember how to play? Or relax? Or how to simply “be” without having a chaotic swarm of thoughts pecking at me like a murder of crows?
My solution is to take my lawn chair to the back yard and just sit. Not with a book, not with a phone in my hand, not with a laptop and a half-finished story to write. Just sit.
At first the thoughts are racing and raucous like those blasted crows and are often quite painful when upsetting things are happening close by or a world away, or even in the near past or the long ago. I have finally learned not to fight them but to let them come, linger a moment to be acknowledged, then send them on their way. According to research I’ve seen, we have around 6,000 thoughts per day — no wonder it’s exhausting to keep them under control, but it’s necessary for mental health and clarity.
What do I focus on instead?
The rushing of the wind and how it tugs at my hair and caresses my skin.
The songs of the birds and the rapping of woodpeckers echoing through the woods.
The drone of bees going about their business.
The delicious aromas of freshly cut grass, flowers in bloom, the earth itself.
The rustling of leaves in the woods beside my house, as the creatures who live there move around; occasionally the irritated chatter of a squirrel if I am too close to him for his comfort.
My bare feet resting on the ground, “earthing,” I think they call it now. This is nothing new. Even when I was barely old enough to walk, my bare feet were in the grass more often than not.
It usually doesn’t take me very long to become quiet in body and spirit. Thoughts will still come through: Which bird’s song is that? Why do we have accents? Which printer should I purchase to replace the dead one? Can you pickle dandelions? I need a haircut! I give them a mental wave as they flutter past. This is a sacred time, a time for me to be still with the Almighty and learn to leave all else in his hands.
I found this quote by William Penn: “In the rush and noise of life, as you have intervals, step home within yourselves and be still. Wait upon God, and feel His good presence; this will carry you evenly through your day’s business.”
My favorites, though, are from the Bible:
Exodus 14:14: “The LORD will fight for you while you keep still.”
Habakkuk 2:20: “The LORD is in his holy Temple. All the earth — be quiet in his presence.”
Psalm 37:7: “Be still in the presence of the LORD, and wait patiently for him to act. Don’t worry about evil people who prosper or fret about their wicked schemes.”
Psalm 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God.”
Isaiah 40:31: “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Be still, and let the promise of Philippians 4:7 soak into your soul: “And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.