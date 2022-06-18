I was blessed to have been born to a caring, loving father. He provided for our family, showed us kids how to act like decent human beings, treated each person fairly and without prejudice, laughed a lot, worked a lot and earned the respect of our family, our neighbors and the numerous people he met along the way in the course of his work as a carpenter.
I was the baby of the family, and quite a surprise; my brother was 20 and married when I came along, one sister was 17 and the other was 12. Mama was close to 40, and Daddy was nearing 44. I readily admit it: I was spoiled, and Daddy was responsible for a lot of that.
In my eyes, Daddy could do no wrong, and everything he did, I wanted to do, too. Perhaps using his screwdrivers to remove the cabinet doors in the kitchen was a bit much, but I remember sitting in the floor and working those screws loose with intense concentration so I could be just like him. Mama may not have appreciated this particular task. She need not have worried. I always put them back.
One day Daddy surprised me with a hammer of my own. I must have been 4 or 5 years old when he presented it to me, a more lightweight version of the ones he used, made especially for me with a skinnier handle and a smaller head that I could lift more easily. Before you ask, no, I did not hammer anything except what I was allowed to hammer! I’d find nails in the barn and beat them into a piece of wood and then pry them back out. I kept that little hammer for years, even after having a family of my own. I wonder where it is now? The handle broke but I’m sure the head is still here somewhere, just waiting for me — or one of my grandkids — to find it.
Working in the garden was another task I learned from Daddy. He enjoyed the good Earth and all that was in it. If he was planting corn and beans, you’d know where to find me. Tomatoes? Yep. My hands were in the dirt not far from his. To this day, I don’t plant a seed or a seedling that my memory doesn’t take me back to that garden down in the “holler” where we lived, surrounded by cherry and apple trees, grapevines and a strawberry patch, the red clay of the upper portion across the creek gouged with furrows where corn would grow.
So many memories have been collected through the years, treasures to be brought out and savored. There are regrets, too. Daddy died before my children were born so they didn’t have the blessing of knowing him, or he of knowing them. He’d have been proud of them, as he was of all his grandchildren.
Another regret is that I never really sat down with Daddy to discover who he was as a person, how he grew up, why he made the life choices he did, what he thought about different things. As the years have passed, I became the one who collects the facts and figures and stories of our forebears; but as the baby of the family, I was too young to sit down with Daddy and listen to the stories, too inexperienced to do interviews and keep written records. By the time I realized how little I knew, he was gone, and with him, so much oral history. Now we are left with only questions, most of which will not be answered until we get to Glory and see each other face to face again.
Today, I encourage you to sit down with your father, your grandfather and other men who have influenced you for the better. Learn who they are. Take time to listen, really listen, and then record what you have learned.
You don’t have to wait for Fathers Day or Mothers Day or any other special day to do this. Today is the day, no matter what day it might be.As I found out the hard way, it won’t be long before only the memories — and the unanswered questions — remain.
