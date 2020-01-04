A bunch of stuff is floating around in my head today. That happens sometimes. No one thing really stands out to write about, so I’ll tie up some loose ends instead.
First of all, inconsistencies drive me nuts. Take all the Christmas movies with the romances all wrapped up with a pretty bow and happy-ever-after. I talked about those a few weeks back when they started playing on at least three TV channels nonstop, but I did watch them at night when I wanted some noise as I played computer games. One thing I noticed is that they must always include snow. But did anyone else notice the falling snow in broad daylight with the sun shining? Or at night when the camera cuts away for a shot at a full moon in a clear sky? It must have been a Christmas miracle. The only snowfalls I’ve seen have come from cloud cover. Now, I am from the South where we don’t get as much of the white stuff, but I spent a winter in New York where snow can mound up to the windows on the second floor of your home. Unless I’m delusional, the only time sun, moon and snow co-exist is when the snow is not falling but covering the landscape.
Another thing about those frigid temperatures — why are these people risking hypothermia by not covering their heads and wearing gloves? Or for the women, hanging out in sleeveless shirts? I can understand wearing a low-cut, sleeveless gown to a formal event, but for Pete’s sake, put a coat over it when you’re outside in the falling snow and the moon shines down on you. A thin wrap is not going to cut it in a Colorado/New Jersey/Connecticut winter. Shoot, as much as I enjoy the cooler weather right here in East Tennessee, I’m wearing a long-sleeved shirt with at least a sweater over it. I prefer my assets unfrozen and flesh-colored rather than blue, thank you very much.
One last comment and I’ll leave the Christmas romance movies alone. In one of them, set just before Christmas, obviously, the folks who are destined to be together forever are having a grand moment in the snow … with brilliant fall foliage in the background. Another Christmas miracle!
On another note … There is something about the start of a new year that makes everyone want to wipe the slate clean and get with an exercise program/eating plan/self-improvement plan/decluttering and organizing, etc. That can be a good thing, but why not start it on Jan. 13? Or March 4? Or June 25? Or Sept. 7? We don’t have to wait for Jan. 1 to make any necessary changes in our lives. We don’t have to wait at all. Right now is a good time to start, no matter what day it might be.
I’ve been working on decluttering my home for awhile now with the help of my daughter and daughter-in-law and also the three grandchildren, who have taken a bunch of stuff off my hands for their mother to deal with instead of me. I’m also making progress in the den, also known at this time of year as “the frozen tundra.” (Side note: I knew it was cold when my granddog spent a few days with me and instead of sitting on the floor, she crouched with her butt about two inches off the floor long enough to be petted and then went into the other part of the house.) I carried at least a dozen bags full of papers to the trunk of my car and while running errands and finally got them to a recycle bin. The path through the den is much wider now and gives me incentive to keep going with the other projects.
The more I declutter and clean, the better I’ll be able to put my word for 2020 in operation — savor. If that’s not a good reason to stay the course, nothing is.
And who knows. When the clutter is gone and creativity flows more freely, maybe I’ll even finish that book I started several years back. Maybe I’ll even start another one — the title will be “What Not to do When Shooting a Christmas Movie.”
Sounds good, right?
