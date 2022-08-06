I don’t watch a lot of television shows, preferring instead to watch videos on YouTube on cooking, crafting, writing or other subjects that stimulate my curiosity and provide something new to learn if I’m not reading or writing or researching. When I do watch TV, I tend to prefer cozy murder mysteries or cozy paranormal shows that are tingly enough to keep me interested but not so tingly that my fertile imagination carries over into nightmares. Am I a wimp? Yep. I admit it.
I’ve gone through a lot of these types of shows over the past few years. “Midsomer Murders,” with DCI Tom Barnaby in the earlier episodes and his cousin, DCI John Barnaby, taking the reins in later episodes after Tom retired, has been a favorite. The writers did a superb job with the show, even to the point where I started writing down some of the quotes that tickled my fancy. My favorite: “She was a rider of broomsticks and a minder of other people’s business.” Does that not conjure up an image? I know a few women like that!
I’ve also been revisiting shows such as “Columbo” or “Matlock,” but they have been rerun so much that they don’t hold a lot of interest now. I remember most of the episodes so well that I can almost mouth the lines with the actors, although I did find a great quote from Matlock that I recorded: “One of these days, he’s going to drown in his own slime.” I reckon I know a few people like that, too.
There are other shows I’ve run across, too, new ones to me, yet definitely not new shows. Some are OK, some are not, but I’ll give them a try to pass the time while I have supper at night. I did step outside the usual realm when I watched the “Downton Abbey” series for the first time. That was a pleasure, as my daughter had assured me it would be.
Recently, another show has resurfaced, one that has lain dormant in the dark recesses of my mind for decades. “Dark Shadows,” that gothic soap opera on the ABC TV channel that so bewitched tweens and teens from 1966 to 1971, arose like the vampire Barnabas Collins and beckoned me back to the town of Collinsport, Maine, to become reacquainted with the ghosts, witches and Barnabas himself as well as with the other inhabitants they tormented daily.
The earliest episodes have eluded my search, but those in which Barnabas wreaked havoc are available. Actor Jonathan Frid (1924-2012) played the part of Barnabas, and he played it well. He came onto the scene when the local bad guy, Willie Loomis, discovered the secret chamber where Barnabas was chained in his coffin for more than a century and thought he’d found the mother load of valuable jewelry hidden in the coffin with the “body” when he opened it. All Willie found was the undead Barnabas and a bite that chained him to Barnabas as his slave.
Hokey? Maybe, but I was overjoyed when we finally were able to receive ABC on our old black and white TV and I could watch the show that my friends already enjoyed in the late 1960s. It aired at 4 p.m. during the week, about the time I got home from school, and I’d run down the long, gravel driveway so I wouldn’t miss a single moment. Now, keep in mind that at this time, we had the option of either CBS or NBC, so the addition of ABC (Channel 26 in Knoxville) was a big deal. Getting to watch “Dark Shadows” was the best part of all, at least for me.
Even after all these years, one particular memory of the show still haunts me. A rocking chair, slowly creaking to and fro, supposedly on its own, until you see something else: the ghost of Quentin Collins, white, expressionless face, wide, unseeing eyes, grasping the arms of the chair as he propelled it.
Lord, have mercy. That scared the devil out me like nothing else. Apparently it made quite an impression since I still remember both the scene and my reaction to it.
I haven’t reached the point where Quentin makes his appearance in the show yet. Perhaps when I do, I should watch it in broad daylight. Right? You know, just to be safe …
