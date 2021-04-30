My philosophy is to live and let live. Be it a bug, an animal or another human being, I fully accept them as they are and vow to do no harm to any of God’s creation. We all have a place here.
All I require is that they afford me the same privilege. Otherwise, all bets are off, and I make that firmly known to all the critters living around my home. We have that understanding. Or at least, I thought we did. In the almost 25 years I’ve lived in this house, the only interlopers have been mice and insects, plus the occasional snake in the basement or garage. I don’t like it, but given the nature of mice and insects, I will dispose of them in as humane a method as possible. Well, to be more accurate, I will direct my son to dispose of the mice. In the last invasion, he told me I would have to take care of the bodies if they were found at a time when he couldn’t come over and do so himself, so for the first time in my life, I dealt directly with the corpses instead of cringing in another room as my son removed them. I did not empty the traps, though. I threw newspapers over trap and all, tried valiantly not to throw up, and scooped up the paper shroud wearing disposable gloves. A spray bottle of bleach and water took care of any lingering germs.
Yes, I am a wimp when it comes to this. I freely admit it, but what had to be done was done.
All was quiet on the Southwestern Blount County front until several months ago when the War of the Squirrels began. Their first volley was aimed toward my car. With the pandemic restrictions, I wasn’t out very much, perhaps every couple of weeks or so, and would occasionally start the car and drive to the end of my driveway and back just to keep the battery charged. At this particular point in time, however, I had slacked off and not started it in over three weeks — and in the meantime, the squirrels thought the fuel line would be a tasty treat. Of course, I didn’t know that until I drove to town one day and discovered I was spewing gas all over creation. That little escapade cost me an entire tank of gas, a towing bill and a car repair bill to install another fuel line.
The second volley came in April. My first indication of Squirrel War II was what sounded like a herd of deer cavorting above my head in the attic. I knew it was either squirrels or a ghostly possession, and I correctly opted to believe it was squirrels. How can such small creatures be so loud? Even at night, I could hear them right above my bed, chewing, gnawing and scratching. Then at the butt-crack of dawn, the stampeding would begin again.
This was more than I could fight so I turned to professional help through my son’s friends, who own a wildlife control biz. Bless Josh’s heart, he worked constantly for a couple of weeks, making at least a half dozen trips out here to check traps, seal up any access points, crawl around my attic and take care of the situation. He said it wasn’t very common for squirrels to make noises at night, but I was special, I guess. Nothing else was up there.
The more success Josh had in getting the critters out, the fewer sounds I’ve heard. Today, he checked the traps one last time, sealed up the last access point, and my home is once again free of invaders.
Only one squirrel went to the great oak tree in the sky this time. He gave his life for his friends, and I hope they all learned the lesson that there are consequences for breaking a non-encroachment pact.
As I sit here typing this column, I am reveling in the silence of no scurrying feet above my head. Let’s pray the peace treaty continues.
But in the meantime, I’m going to be keeping a closer eye on my car …
