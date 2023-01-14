For the past several years, I have chosen one word at the end of the year to signify what I want my focus to be for the upcoming new year. Resolutions don’t work for me. I found that I can have all the good intentions in the world, but they fall by the wayside before January ends. Why bother?
I’ve had fairly good success with the “one word” concept. The word is chosen with care after much contemplation and searching of the scriptures. Every year since I started this tradition, the word has chosen me. It will crop up regularly in Bible passages, in other books I read, in magazine articles and casual conversations. It resonates with my spirit and I have a “knowing,” if you will, that it’s to be my benchmark for the coming year.
My word for 2022 was “play.” As I wrote in my first column of 2022, “Again, this was after Bible study and meditation plus looking back and seeing that, like many women I know, I have forgotten how to play. In Ecclesiastes 3, we are told in verse 1, ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven,’ and in verse 4: ‘A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.’” I figured the time for weeping needed to be over — this world had wept entirely too much over the past two years — and a good antidote would be to play a bit for once.
That was a good goal and concept but it was apparently not the word I needed for 2022. I have “played” no more than before. In ways, I have played less. Why? I don’t know. I will have to ponder on that a bit more.
Finding a word for 2023 has been a struggle. I considered and then discarded a half dozen or so. Thrive? That’s a good one but it didn’t seem right at all. What about abide? Not this time. I had almost decided on faith or faithful. Growing in faith, being more faithful as a Christian and to others would have set a wonderful goal for 2023, yet even that did not touch my soul in the special way I sought.
The word finally came to me one evening well into the first week of January as I considered the progress I’m making on several fronts. It dawned on me at last: Progress! That’s my word for 2023! Like a puzzle piece finally dropping into the right spot, “progress” encapsulates exactly what I want to focus on this year. With each small step forward, I am seeing more of what I’d like to see.
I found some quotes that play into my new word:
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” Confucius
“The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” Chinese Proverb
“Take small steps every day and one day you will get there.” Anonymous
Here’s a bit of what the Bible says about steps:
“Uphold my steps in Your paths, that my footsteps may not slip.” Psalm 17:5
“When you walk, your steps will not be hindered, and when you run, you will not stumble.” Proverbs 4:12
Yes, I’m happy with “progress.” At the end of 2023, I feel sure these many small steps will remove many mountains — and boy, am I ready.
