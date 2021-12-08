For those first few moments Friday, Alcoa had an unaccustomed challenge on its hands. By the final few moments, it was a very familiar ritual of Tornadoes donning the BlueCross Bowl ball caps and hoisting the golden ball due as the spoils of a state champion.
The numbers are both stunning and underappreciated. A run of seven consecutive state football titles matching Alcoa's own record streak. Since 2000, the Tornadoes have returned to the city aluminum built with that golden ball under their arm 16 times in 22 seasons. During the run of greatness that just happened to coincide with my arrival at The Daily Times in 2004 and it's 15 times in 18 seasons.
Only from inside the bubble of success can the bar be set so high that championships become expected and the success derived from such an unprecedented string of trophies become undue pressure on teenagers. The bar is so exceedingly high that anything less than another title somehow comes up short.
And outside that bubble there are a slew of high schools that, should their team reach the state quarterfinals, it would be remembered in local lore and legend as one of their best.
So it is that the Tornadoes' success is now bantered about on talk radio and social media and even to a degree by my own print colleagues as being somehow too great. And to that I say nay.
If there is fault in the number of classifications or how those groupings are determined — which there is — then that burden falls on the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, not Alcoa High School. The Tornadoes played where they were classified and succeeded. They have played anybody willing to be placed on their schedule with a remarkable degree of success. They shouldn't be criticized, penalized or asked to apologize for simply being good.
Remember that Alcoa has already played up a classification once before of its own choice. But I see no reason they should request to play up a level or two now. Move them to 4A and does anyone believe Alcoa wouldn't unseat Anderson County as region champ and enjoy success? And in return the Tornadoes get slightly more travel expense and a slightly lower gate because most of that 4A region doesn't travel in any greater number than Alcoa's 3A region.
Or get crazy and ask to play 5A? Knox West and Alcoa was a great game this season, but the Tornadoes still defeated the Region 2-5A champs. The rest of the region might boost the attendance, that's not a guarantee, even with schools twice Alcoa's enrollment.
Again, why? Wouldn't it be easier to just put a pound of ankle weights on every Alcoa player on Friday nights and just keep increasing it with every title they win until they don't? Maybe give the Tornadoes just two downs to get 10 yards instead of four? Or give the opponent six?
In the end, you're penalizing the players for the success of their predecessors. I don't recall Randall Cobb throwing any touchdown passes Friday like he did in Murfreesboro in 2007. Don't remember seeing Darrell Warren, Taharin Tyson or Vanderbilt Hambrick make one rushing yard on Friday the way they did when the BlueCross was in Cookeville in 2010. I didn't see Tykee Kellogg-Ogle or Isiah Cox or Tyler Robinson make one touchdown catch against East Nashville in Chattanooga.
The players from this Alcoa team put in the effort. They took the tutelage and demands of a phenomenal coaching staff that concentrates as much on building their players into better men as much as shaping good football players. The only contribution from the past was the standard set and passed down of what is expected from a Tornado, win or lose. This Alcoa team won their state championship not because of a legacy of success but in spite of the burden of expectation it heaps upon them.
If they are now regarded as being in a class all their own, then let everyone else catch up.
