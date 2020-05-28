Washington makes it very hard to wake up conservative some mornings.
On Wednesday, the current administration was steering one course on Twitter railing against the bias of social media companies for adding notes to user content while on Fox News the GOP’s youngest member of the U.S. Senate was suggesting social media companies should be held liable for publishing user content unfiltered.
Confused?
Understandable. Let’s review how just how Twitter put itself in the crosshairs of the GOP for both policing and not policing user tweets.
According to President Donald Trump’s tweets Tuesday and Wednesday, he believes Twitter is out of line and censoring him by adding the equivalent of an editor’s note to some of his Tuesday tweets regarding mail-in ballots that said “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The link Twitter added leads to a page that provides links to various news outlet stories on mail-in ballots.
Regardless of anyone’s feelings or facts about mail-in ballots, Twitter’s updated user policy seems to state that monitoring content is beyond their control and they cannot take responsibility for such controls: “All Content is the sole responsibility of the person who originated such Content. We may not monitor or control the Content posted via the Services and, we cannot take responsibility for such Content.”
But yet Twitter did monitor and take the responsibility to post their own note to a user tweet in this instance.
So Trump’s assertion that he was treated unfairly has some legs. Going so far as to say “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH” is a great tweet-bite but kicks the legs out from under his own legitimate concern. The president’s tweet was flagged with the addition of the link beneath the tweet but it wasn’t removed.
Which is where this logic train went completely off the rails and took on something like the nearly unintelligible screeches of the coastal kumbaya covens that advocate multi-cultural neighborhoods from behind gated communities.
Wednesday morning the president’s tweet spot was more threatening of repercussions in an eye-for-an-eye fashion, with the basic message: If you censor me, I’ll censor you right out of existence, with his tweet, “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”
So it reaches the point where the answer to perceived business censorship is for the government to censor the company out of business.
And that’s where it gets actually strange.
For when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Ark.) appeared on Fox News, his quote on the matter was “Big tech gets a huge handout from the federal government. They get this special immunity, this special immunity from suits and from liability that’s worth billions of dollars to them every year. Why are they getting subsidized by federal taxpayers to censor conservatives, to censor people critical of China.”
Ignore the obvious issue of the statement that immunity protection somehow carries a fiscal price tag the government is paying. Focus instead on what he’s saying about what Twitter should be doing. Social media companies enjoy liability protection as a platform distributing other people’s content. The senator is arguing Twitter should instead be responsible for its content under publishing rules that apply to newspapers.
Twitter is an aggregate of user-generated content, not a news publication producing its own content. The good senator from Arkansas is arguing Twitter needs to step in and censor user content to fact-check it for fraud and libel before it allows tweets to publish, in effect, censoring tweets.
On one hand the president is threatening a social media company with censorship for censoring his tweets. On the other, Thursday’s Executive Order threatens that same company for not censoring user tweets.
It leaves Twitter unable to determine the right thing to do while struggling to come to grips with the right thing to do.
