My wait is over and I couldn’t be happier. Wednesday marked two weeks since I got my second COVID-19 vaccine shot at Blount Memorial Hospital, and while I’m adjusting to not masking up every time I enter a building, it’s the nice kind of mask problem to have.
Most of us are well aware of the latest instruction coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and almost all of us know people who shrugged their shoulders because they never put on a mask to begin with and have no intention to get vaccinated.
Given the news coming out of Asia of what looks to be summer surges of either the India or UK variants, or both, in places that don’t have close to enough vaccine available, the fact we have so many opting out has to make us appear bloatedly blessed to those people. So rich we have all the vaccine we need, so free we allow our citizens to choose not to get the shots, and so clueless we don’t truly see our privileges.
I hope that my mask wearing now can slowly move to blocked memory status, like that similarly named 1985 cartoon M.A.S.K. — add the fact I sometimes hear the theme song from that horrendous cartoon from Kenner toys run through my head when I slip on my mask as another reason to loathe the pandemic.
Realizing things could still go south, I’ve painstakingly assembled the encouragement for anyone hesitant to get the shot.
IT’S A GREAT VACCINE, THE BEST VACCINE EVER: For those Donald Trump supporters not getting a shot, you’re doubting The Donald. Remember these are the vaccines he promised, the ones in development most of 2020, designed under his watch as part of Operation WarpSpeed. If you believe they are bad, then you are not a true believer and are hurting his potential 2024 bid.
I’M SCARED: I can’t speak firsthand to the rumors circulating in various race and ethnic groups about the vaccine. I can look at the facts. So far in the U.S., we suspect, don’t know but suspect, that a vaccination shot has a 1 in 50 million chance of a lethal reaction. Wait on Vid to personally visit and you have about a 13 in 1,000 shot. You’re millions of times better off getting the shots.
SUPPORT BIDEN: The president is banking a lot on getting shots available, but if they start going bad in warehouses because only half of us want them, then everything starts coming off the rails. As a liberal, you don’t want to be the one person who didn’t get a shot that tipped the balance and buried his agenda, do you? s
SUPPORT THE GOP: Ignore the smokescreen above, the liberals aren’t saying it but they really aren’t trying hard to convince Republicans to take the vaccine. According to my informant who talked to me unsolicited while I was enjoying the delightful interior design decisions of an I-40 rest stop, it’s a deep state double think, where they say they respect your belief and are actually counting on a variant of the virus that wipes out the unvaccinated. Don’t doubt a guy touting “the end is near” cardboard sign and preaching at a reststop. Get the shot to stop Biden’s real agenda.
WALL: Because if you don’t, the Chinese win. A lot of people question the World Health Organization findings from Wuhan and why not? Since the U.S. withdrew from the WHO and left China in control of the organization for the past year, there’s room for doubt. China’s approach to the rest of the world opens the door to doubts on any given subject (why have they been buying just stupid amounts of U.S. soybeans and corn over the last 10 months?) but COVID-19 is a conspiracy theorists’ day at Disney with every statement a new rollercoaster ride to disaster. Most of those belief branches twist around an attack of some sort at some point. I don’t have to agree but if that’s your case, it follows that if you don’t get your vaccines, your aiding and abetting the enemy.
CHIP: If you’re riding one of the microchips in the vaccine theories you’re missing your chance for better Wi-Fi by not getting on board the cyborg bus with the rest of us. Google and Amazon don’t need a chip in your arm to know all about you, and we’ve seen baskets of kittens more organized and dangerous than a federal response. They know you won’t, so throw off their tracking algorithms and get the shots instead. That’ll fool ‘em.
AFRAID OF NEEDLES: Really, who isn’t? My head starts swimming and stomach clenching at the mere mention of those sharp, pointy objects. Now, get over it. You have a neck? Good. Turn it and don’t look. After 200 million shots, these folks are pretty good at this. It hurt more taking the bandage off than the needle going in.
I’M BUSY: Are you? Really? Getting both shots at BMH consumed all of 40 minutes and 30 minutes of that was waiting around afterward. Outreach is coming and shots after hours, on weekends and about anytime will be available. Think how much time you’ll save not worrying about a mask anymore.
ANTI-VAXER: If this isn’t your first rodeo on avoiding a vaccine, enjoy all the pretenders jumping on your bandwagon for reasons even you can’t follow. It’s like being a Clemson fan going out into public for the first time in a decade and wondering where all these orange sweatshirts came from on a Saturday afternoon in Michigan.
For those clambering after said bandwagon, make sure you chase the right one for your persuasion. There are Kumbaya covens that see these medicines as evil and unnatural and will suggest you sample some barks and roots the commune leader grows out back. There are also Christian circles that have long held that all medicine is bad and things kind of spiral down from there. Best to check those details before deciding it’s better than the shot.
At the end of the day, COVID doesn’t care about your fears, theories or beliefs. It’s a virus.
It just seeks to spread, which is its own survival mechanism. The pandemic is just a math game from this point. The more people on this planet that are vaccinated, the less potential homes the virus has. The less humans it can visit, the less chances it has to mutate. The less mutations, the lower the chance of a variant that gets around the current vaccines. The less variants, the less chance we have of doing this whole dumpster fire of masks, lockdowns, fear and shots all over again. Being sick for a day is nothing like what the rest of us are going to want to do to the holdouts if you contribute to a COVID-2022.
Marcus Fitzsimmons is the copy desk chief for the
APG-East Design Center hosted by The Daily Times.
