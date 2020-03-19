Come on ya’ll, it’s toilet paper.
At this point about everyone has made light of or bemoaned the lack of the product on store shelves, so I don’t need to detail that point. For the MTV generation, we all know Cornhulio has no TP for his bunghole.
But it’s the why that’s important here, because it applies to more than that lovely, super-soft, two-ply eight-pack apparently beloved of cartoon bears in television land.
Take Resolute Forest Products just down the road from us in Calhoun. They used to be a paper plant but now they produce, among other things, toilet paper. According to Debbie Johnston, the director of U.S. public affairs for Resolute, they are gearing to increase production to meet customer demand.
What she can’t say, and thus I will, is that Resolute and other TP makers aren’t idiots and don’t intend to be as stupid about this as some of us are acting. They could go all out, begin hiring in earnest to add shifts and produce a whole lot more — once they’ve had time to hire and train those folks and ordered equipment and had it delivered, installed, tested and gotten it ready to run.
But why should they spend all that money? Even if training people and adding equipment wasn’t a time intensive process and could be done tomorrow, the bottom line is the demand is only temporary. What’s more, it’s very likely demand will actually decrease in several weeks. So gearing up would be counter to their interest.
That’s not greed, it’s common sense. Their customers aren’t using more toilet paper. They’re simply buying more to keep a bigger supply in their homes.
Let’s use your somewhat crazy Uncle Eddie as an example. He’s over 70 and got spooked by the run on the two-ply. He’s also concerned about going into the store to shop for the next few weeks. He may have a theory about the vast Chinese conspiracy that started the virus as a way to open the world to alien invasion, but we’ll put that and its anal probe component to the side for the moment.
Your Uncle Eddie went and bought three cases of toilet paper 10 days ago, so in his spare bedroom there’s 180 rolls of toilet paper. That doesn’t mean he’s going to use 180 rolls this week. It means that at his two-person household’s normal rate of use, he now has 60-week supply. Think about that in Resolute’s terms, this customer made a big purchase but he’s not going to buy again until May 2021. So they’ve effectively lost this customer for a year. Multiply that buy all those who are buying in bulk in panic rather than prudence.
That’s a measurable chunk of folks who won’t be buying product the rest of 2020. So Resolute is looking at a downturn in demand long term because of the present high demand created by panic hoarders creating a low supply. All those Facebook posts of empty store shelves just multiplied the impact.
It doesn’t make any sense for them to take on expense to meet a short-lived artificial demand now, when we all know full well that toilet paper sales will be measurably lower the rest of the year because so many folks will have more than they need at home for months.
The simple fact is we aren’t using more toilet paper now than we were a month ago. The same applies to bread, meat, frozen food and paper towels. If we tone down the buy-it-all panic shopping, the shelves will refill and we’ll all feel a bit better. The only folks who face an actual increase in demand are the makers of hand sanitizer and they’re getting a grip on it.
Where’s that line between prudent and panic?
Prudence is buying two week’s worth rather than your normal one-week’s worth of groceries. Panic is filling the bed of the truck and stacking the wife’s car so she can’t see out the back window and turning the living room into a pantry.
If we’re prudent, we can all get what we need for just-in-case. If folks keep up this blind panic, we’re creating a problem where none should exist in the world’s largest economy and most prosperous nation.
Don’t be Uncle Eddie.
