Perhaps parting is such sweet sorrow for the football fans. Another moving day is upon Tennessee high school football, as the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s latest adjustments to classifications begin to kick in with the dawn of a new school year.
While the real house-warming parties won’t start until September when region play commences, your favorites team’s schedule has most likely at the very least rearranged itself from the norm that established itself the last four years.
Gone are the days where you could circle one rivalry Friday. The year-in, year-out Game that fell on a certain weekend against a certain rival as regularly and as assuredly as there is a line for the bathroom behind the bleachers and as continual in its cycle as the heat of the opening game in August and cold of the December finale. Longtime region rivals say goodbyes or may still play but now its Week 2 instead of Week 9 and in little indefinable ways a bit of the tradition and pageantry that surrounds a Friday night under stadium lights falls away.
There’s something new in its place and perhaps it will bloom and set new roots but as any farmer will tell you, that’s no guarantee. There’s some failures in every new planting. And there’s always weeds and rocks in a new field.
Some teams look to have come out winners and some have been put on a tougher road, which has seemed to be the case in every realignment since the TSSAA, in its wisdom, expanded to six classifications among the public schools.
On paper Heritage comes out ahead by moving to a region without Maryville. The Mountaineers kept the perennial state title contenders on the schedule, but it no longer counts on the top line of the postseason entry form. It also escapes the trips down the I-75 corridor toward Chattanooga, where one of the north noogs — Bradley Central, Ooltewah and Cleveland — seems to always be in an up year. On the flip side, it’s fair to argue that there isn’t really a noticeable drop in the quality of the opponent changing out McMinn County for Knox Central or Bradley for Knox West. The only difference to that strength of schedule versus the last would seem to be measured in the gallons of gas it takes to get there.
William Blount’s successful appeal to move out of the seven-team Region 2-6A and become part of the five-team Region 1-6A also looks like a win. The board of control left the gates open for someone to make the case it would be better to bring balance to the force by going to the Tri-Cities district and thus create two six team regions. It’s likely to at least put the Govs into battling for the No. 3 seed with Jefferson County and Morristown-East and on good years contending with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. After four years going south, the miles won’t be much different going up I-81, except avoiding the traffic around the 407 exit as the world heads to Dollywood on the weekends.
Seymour, like Heritage, gets the opportunity to go from being one of the smallest schools in its classification to being one of the largest in its new home, as the Eagles dropped from 5A to 4A, again. The last time, Seymour was a 4A it fared pretty well, making playoff runs and setting up a rivalry with Greeneville that has crossed multiple sports since. It may be a different case with Elizabethton thrown in the mix. It just takes two region wins to earn a No. 4 seed in 1-4A. That reduces the postseason algebra equation for the Eagles to coming away with two wins from three games — Grainger, Sullivan East and Volunteer.
Alcoa took a beating simply because of all the other moves. The Tornadoes face a continual scheduling crisis for three games — the six region games plus the Maryville rivalry are a given. Everytime the TSSAA realigns, open dates move around and provide a convenient out for anyone who doesn’t
really want to take the call about maybe working out a home-and-away series from the program with the state record for most football titles and under the direction of the state’s winningest coach. Had it not been for some last-minute magic with Rhea County, Alcoa would have probably been reduced to a nine-game slate.
ALTERNATIVES: More and more, Mike Edward’s Hoosier-palooza Plan looks just as good as anything the TSSAA has implemented. The Sports Page co-host has offered up a scheme from his home state of Indiana that is somewhat like the promotion and relegation used by the professional leagues of Europe.
The best teams move up and the worst teams move down, regardless of size. In application, you take the teams that went 0-10 and they are relegated down — drop a classification. That determines how many spots are available for teams to move up. The classification below promotes its best, starting with the state champion.
Under Hoosier-palooza the 0-10 Union County team from 4A would have relegated down to 3A and Alcoa would have been promoted from 3A to 4A. Is that really all that different from the TSSAA model that swapped Union and Scott?
Your point of view determines if that punishes or rewards success.
APG FAMILY: One upside of all the schedule changes will be some Adams Publishing Group parties. With Seymour playing two games against Greene County schools, former MDT sports editor Sam Bundy could get a byline as he’s currently the sports editor at our sister paper, The Greeneville Sun. Same applies to Alcoa product Tate Russell, who is his assistant. We’ll also run into Gabriel Garcia, of The Daily Post-Athenian, who got his start in Maryville. Alcoa’s game with Rhea also gives a chance to hang with Ernie Harris from the Rhea Herald-News, who many in Blount know from his work at state softball tournaments.
