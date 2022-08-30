It’s amazing what all you find, and lose, when you move. My little donut maker surfaced a few days ago, and I couldn’t wait to try it out. Of course the maker isn’t mandatory to great little snacks.
Everything Bagel Dressing is good on almost everything. I even dipped whole wheat Ritz crackers in it after I finished my salad. I shared the recipe for the seasoning blend a few columns ago, but included it today in case you missed it.
I know smoothies are supposed to be healthy, but sometimes strawberries are not very sweet. Be sure to use a firm, but fully ripe, banana. Add sugar it you choose. Substitute Greek, strawberry or vanilla yogurt or use skim milk.
A little nutmeg goes a very long way. A lot of nutmeg can be toxic. However, donuts ain’t donuts without a smidgen of nutmeg, and strawberries Romanov require a tiny pinch. Yes, I have a measuring spoon for a smidgen. There’s a host of recipes online for strawberries Romanov. I chose the simplest one and found it lick-the-spoon delicious.
I was so provoked several years ago when I discovered Kraft had discontinued the small rolls of garlic cheese. Apparently, they never had tasted garlic cheese grits. The recipe I’m sharing today is probably better than store bought.
P. S. Aug. 18 marked 24 years we’ve been “cooking” together in this column. Thank you Miss Melanie, The Daily Times and you, dear reader.
Cucumber Salad with Everything Bagel Dressing
For the dressing:
3/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning blend, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
In a small bowl, stir together all the ingredients, using only one tablespoon of everything bagel seasoning. Cover and refrigerate until serving time to allow flavors to blend.
For the salad:
3 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
4 green onions, thinly sliced
Iceberg lettuce, Bibb lettuce or spring mix
1/4 cup freshly chopped dill
1/4 cup drained capers or finely diced green olives
Place lettuce on each salad plate. Divide cucumber slices, green onions, and olives between servings. Spoon dressing over each and garnish with dill and remaining everything bagel seasoning . Serve immediately
Baked Donuts
2 cups all purpose flour
2/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 tablespoons melted butter
Additional melted butter for tops
Cinnamon sugar for tops
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a donut pan, muffin tin or baking sheet with pam. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter. Add wet mixture to the dry ingredients. Stir only until blended. Full muffin tins about half full. Use a pastry bag or a zip lock bag with a small hold cut in the corner to make donut shapes about two inches apart Bake 15-18 minutes until tops are golden. Remove from pan. Brush with butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture. Cool on a wire rack.
Strawberry Smoothie
2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries
1 banana, peeled, quarter and frozen, if desired
1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar, optional
Process in blender until smooth. Enjoy immediately.
Strawberries Romanov
For the sauce:
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
Pinch of cinnamon
Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small bowl, whisk together. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
3/4 cup sliced, fresh strawberries for each serving. Place berries in serving dishes. Top generously with sauce. Serve immediately.
Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
I use a tablespoon each of white and black
2 tablespoons dried onion flakes
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon minced dried garlic, or to taste
Mix well. Store in an airtight container.
Garlic Cheese Roll
1 1/2 pounds sharp cheddar, shredded
1/2 pound Velveeta
3 ounces cream cheese
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
I use Morton’s Nature Seasonings
Dash of garlic powder, or to taste
Soften cheeses; mix thoroughly. Shape into four (8-9 ounce) rolls. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap, then foil. Refrigerate.
