In my world, if it isn’t dessert, it has onions in it. I’m well aware there’s folks who disagree. Since I think everybody should get food their favorite way, today’s macaroni salad is for you. It’s really delicious and I didn’t miss the onions one bit. I suggest preparing the dressing in advance to let the flavors blend.
Frittatas are usually a little more time consuming than today’s version. The recipe suggested a frozen vegetable blend. These particular vegetables aren’t very appetizing to me if they have been frozen. I got it ready quickly by gently microwaving fresh vegetables.
I especially liked the carrot cupcakes. Mostly because of the coconut, raisins and pecans being in the icing instead of the cupcake. It’s very tasty, just plain.
Stove Top Frittata
1 tablespoon oil
1/4 cup chopped sweet onion
1 cup mixed vegetables
(Chopped broccoli, cauliflower and carrots)
Salt and pepper to taste
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a microwave safe dish, cook vegetables until crisp tender. Add to oil to a medium size skillet over medium high heat. Add vegetables. Season to taste. Pour beaten eggs over all. Top with cheese. Cover, remove from heat. Let set four to five minutes.
Carrot Cupcakes
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon all spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups grated carrots
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Fill muffin cups with paper liners.
in a large bowl, beat eggs, sugar and oil. In a medium bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Gradually add dry ingredients to the egg mixture. Stir in carrots. Fill muffin cups about two-thirds full. Bake 20-25minutes.
For the frosting:
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1/4 cup butter at room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup coconut
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 cup finely chopped golden raisins
Mix well. Spread generously on cooled cupcakes
Macaroni Salad
1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked according to the package directions. Drain well; cool.
1 cup mayonnaise
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup each diced red, yellow and green bell peppers
1 cup diced celery
1 tablespoon dried dill weed or 1/4 cup freshly chopped
In a large bowl, mix dressing ingredients until smooth. Add vegetables and pasta. Stir gently until well combined. Cover, chill until serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.