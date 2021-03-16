I love to cook breakfast. Even tho’, to be just right, everything has to be done at the same time; that can be tricky. Pale biscuits and thick gravy do not cause smiles at the breakfast table.
I love preparing brunch! Menu selection is almost unlimited, everybody is bound to be hungry and some brunch dishes can be started the night before.
Today’s salad was titled breakfast salad. Now, I’m not sure about avocados and baby kale at 7 o’clock in the morning. I had it for supper, and it was delicious. I’m renaming it brunch salad.
The ingredients can be modified to your preferences and the availability of fresh fruit. The dressing makes the whole dish just right.
You have a range of choices for the pound cake as well. I used French vanilla cake mix and pudding mix. Butter yellow or plain vanilla mixes work well, and cheesecake pudding mix is delicious. Either Bailey’s Irish Cream or Bourbon Cream is delicious. I served it with my homemade caramel sauce for just the right touch. You may omit the pecans if desired.
Strawberry Cream Pie was even better than I expected. I strongly recommend serving it the same day. The crust can become soggy, and the strawberries lose some of their beauty of it sits in the refrigerator overlong. By the time I got to sample, it had been in the fridge, wrapped, traveled in a to go box, was slightly squashed and was evermore delicious.
Brunch Salad with Fresh Lime Dressing
1 bag baby spinach and baby kale salad greens
1 cup halved seedless red grapes
1 cup halved seedless green grapes
1 cup diced Roma tomatoes
1 cup halved fresh strawberries
1 cup diced cantaloupe
1 cup diced cucumber
1 avocado, diced
Prepare each ingredient, except avocado. Place in separate covered bowls. Refrigerate. At serving time, toss altogether. Pour dressing over all. Serve immediately.
Fresh Lime Vinaigrette
1/4 cup oil
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
2 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon lime zest
1 teaspoon grated onion, optional
Pinch of salt
Combine all ingredients. Whisk vigorously. Cover, refrigerate. Whisk before serving.
Cream Liqueur Bundt Cake
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, optional
18.25 ounces French vanilla cake mix, or your favorite
Remember cake mixes are only 15.25 ounces now. You’ll have to buy two. Refrigerate the remaining mix for other cakes.
1 (3.4 ounce) package French vanilla Jello instant pudding mix, or your favorite
4 eggs
1/4 cup milk or water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream or Bourbon Cream
Spray a large Bundt pan with Bakers Joy. Scatter pecans evenly in the bottom of the pan. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients. With a mixer on medium high speed, beat five minutes. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 50-60 minutes. Check with a cake tester after 45 minutes. Remove cake to a wire rack. Let rest five minutes. Move to the serving plate to cool completely.
Optional Glaze
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup water
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup liqueur
In a small, heavy saucepan, whisk together butter, water and sugar. Bring to boil. Cook five minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add liqueur. If desired, poke holes in cake and slowly spoon glaze over. Let glaze soak in each time before adding more.
Strawberry Cream Pie
1 (9 inch) baked pie crust
8 ounces marshmallows
1/2 cup half and half
1 (8 ounce) carton Extra Creamy Cool Whip, thawed
1 3/4 cups sliced strawberries
In a small saucepan, heat, stirring constantly, marshmallows and butter until smooth. Remove from heat. Set aside to cool completely. Fold in sliced strawberries and Cool Whip. Spread evenly in the baked pie crust. Cover loosely and refrigerate.
Remove about 20 minutes before serving to take chill off the crust. Spoon extra sliced and sugared strawberries over each serving if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.